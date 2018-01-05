Text My Main Number is a well-known landline texting service provider based out of the USA. The spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their text to landline service for businesses. This service is created to help businesses in the process of text enabling their landline and toll-free numbers to send and receive the text message (SMS) and picture message (MMS) over landline and toll-free number. The service will provide the free process of text enabling the number, plus, free customer support. Furthermore, a web-based SMS to Landline solution will be provided to the companies. This solution will be used to manage messages.

The offered text to landline service can be used by any industry verticals, including, but not limited to hospitals, Pharmacy, small business, salon, hotel, spa, garage, service center, insurance company and law firm. The company offers the best-in-the-industry landline texting service at cost-effective rates. There are three different packages offered by the stated landline texting service provider to meet the requirement of different organizations. Furthermore, the company offers the custom package to meet the requirements of the companies, which have different communication need.

According to the shared details, the stated texting to landline service will provide pure messaging service. It means an SMS sent to a landline will be delivered as an SMS on the web-based user panel. The administrator can read and respond to the message through the SMS to Landline solution. The sent message will be received in a form of an SMS only by the consumer. It means the service is not converting an SMS into a voice message, which may get lost among multiple voicemails. It keeps the beauty and benefits of messaging intact.

The representative of the stated business texting service provider shared that the offered SMS solution for business can be used for messaging by any small to large companies. The solution has many other features, which make it a perfect SMS solution for the business. For example, a business can use group message to send a text message to a specific group of people. The text to landline solution can be used to send mass messages as well.

The stated texting to landline solution provides remote access to the system. This ensures the text received over a business landline or toll-free number can be read and responded even when an executive is not around the landline itself. The stated SMS to Landline solution is mobile friendly and can be used through any device. Furthermore, there is no requirement to download any plugin or software to use the offered landline texting service.

The spokesperson of the company shared that the company will be offering a risk-free trial to interested users to experience the solution and their service. To book a free demo or trial, one can reach the company representatives on below details:

Call/Text: 1.800.797.3167

Email: info@textmymainnumber.com

Website: http://textmymainnumber.com/