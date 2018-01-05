E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy is proud to announce that its associate attorneys Brett Williams and David Iversen have been named “Rising Stars” for 2018 by Super Lawyers. The addition of Williams and Iversen to the 2018 list makes every main attorney at the firm either recognized as a Super Lawyer or a Rising Star.

“We’re incredibly happy to be recognized for the high level of service we provide for our clients,” Attorney John Harwick said, “Our clients can take comfort in knowing that they’ll be taken care of regardless of which attorney of ours is working with them.”

Attorney Brett Williams joined E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy in 2015, becoming the first attorney to join the legal team after the merger of the E. Stewart Jones and Hacker Murphy law firms. Attorney Williams works mostly in the firm’s Real Property Tax Dispute division, where his background in municipal government and the law of real property, along with his keen skills as an advocate enable him to represent the firm’s clients effectively.

Attorney David Iversen began working with E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy in May of 2013, originally as a “Summer Associate” who was supposed to be with the firm for a short period of time. Attorney Iversen impressed the partners at the firm with his with his ability to write, critically think on his feet and the ease of which he understood the new legal issues thrown at him, leading him to a permanent position in which he has excelled.

The founding partner of the firm, E. Stewart Jones, has been recognized as the number one “Super Lawyer” in Upstate New York for 2018 . His co-founding partner James E. Hacker remains in the top ten for upstate, while the remaining partners, David Murphy, John F. Harwick, Patrick Seely, Meghan Keenholts, Tom Higgs, Ryan Finn and James Knox were each recognized in their practice categories.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy, LLP is a top-rated law firm based in Troy, New York, that regularly handles cases in the areas of Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Criminal Defense Commercial Litigation and Property Tax.. The firm’s attorneys are licensed to represent clients in throughout New York State and it has offices in Albany, Saratoga and Latham.

