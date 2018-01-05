Market Overview:

The increasing sale of seaweed is driven by its diverse application across various industries such as food, paper, and textile and in personal care products. Rising preference for organic fertilizers in the present scenario is considered a major driver for the product. Advancement in technology in developed regions has led to the innovation resulting in providing high shelf-life of the seaweed forms which has supported its production globally. High focus on research and development of the food industries has influenced the positive growth rate of the market. The consumption of seaweed is found to be high in Asia-Pacific and is evaluated to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of North America.

Market Forecast:

Globally, the Seaweed market share as a potential nutrient supplier is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate in food products. Increase in consumption of seaweed supplements is backed up by it property to regulate the blood-glucose level and controlling the cholesterol level in the body. Rising demand for adhesives in paper and textile industries are supporting the sale of Seaweed in the market. Developing economy of various regions has also supported in fueling up the market share of seaweed all around the globe.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 7.5% of Seaweed market during 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2935

Downstream Analysis:

Consumption of Red Seaweed is growing at significant rate based on its high nutritional value. Also, it is backed up by the high consumer’s preference towards seaweed with high anti-oxidant content. Sale of Liquid Seaweed are popularly based on its convenience usage and storage properties.

The multi-purpose applications as fertilizers, adhesives, animal feed and as a supplement are potentially influencing the growth of seaweed market. The changing life-style has increased the sale of Seaweed amongst the health conscious population of consumers.

Competitive Analysis:

The Major Key Players in Seaweed Market are,

Cargill Foods (U.S.)

L.Thomas and Co., Inc (U.S.)

Ingredients Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Snap Alginates (India)

Polygal Ag (Switzerland)

Arthur Branwell & Co., Ltd (U.K.)

Kimica Alginates (Japan)

Food manufacturers across various regions follow the strategy of improving their existing product line as well as to add more nutritional value to their products to expand their business. This is one of the major factors due to which the demands of Seaweed as a potential food additive is experiencing a surge. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan is amongst the dominating countries holding a major share in Seaweed market and exports the product in various other countries which include U.S., China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Netherlands and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Seaweed Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific region holds a major market share followed by North America. The high demands for Seaweed and Seaweed as a key ingredient from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of Seaweed market. Rising consumption of natural and unprocessed food products is supporting the growth of the market in developed countries of North America and Europe region. Thailand, Japan, China, Australia and U.S. are the major importers of Seaweed.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/seaweed-market-2935

Market Segmentation:

Global Seaweed Market is segmented by Type, Form, End Use and Region