According to a new report Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Power Line Communication (PLC) is expected to attain a market size of $13.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The Transmitters & Receivers market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Line Tuners market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20% during (2016 – 2022).

The Broadband PLC market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022.

The Commercial market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The Oil & Gas market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Automotive market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The Europe market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Broadcom Limited, Maxim Integrated., Qualcomm Atheros Inc., Microchip Technology Inc. and Echelon Corporation.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-power-line-communication-plc-market/

Research Scope

Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Component

Transmitters & Receivers

Coupling Capacitor

Line Trap Unit

Line Tuners

Others

Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Type

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC

Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Solution

PLC over AC Lines

PLC over DC Lines

Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Application

Commercial

Residential

Power Distribution

Oil & Gas

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Geography

North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

U.S Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Canada Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Mexico Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Rest of North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Germany Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

U.K Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

France Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Russia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Spain Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Italy Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Rest of EuropePower Line Communication (PLC) Market

Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

China Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Japan Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

India Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

South Korea Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Singapore Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Malaysia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

LAMEA Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Brazil Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Argentina Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

UAE Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Saudi Arabia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

South Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Nigeria Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Rest of LAMEA Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Companies Profiled

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Broadcom Limited

Maxim Integrated.

Qualcomm Atheros Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market (2016-2022)

Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Power Line Communication (PLC) Market (2016-2022)