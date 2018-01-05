According to a new report Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Power Line Communication (PLC) is expected to attain a market size of $13.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
The Transmitters & Receivers market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Line Tuners market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20% during (2016 – 2022).
The Broadband PLC market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022.
The Commercial market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The Oil & Gas market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Automotive market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The Europe market dominated the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Broadcom Limited, Maxim Integrated., Qualcomm Atheros Inc., Microchip Technology Inc. and Echelon Corporation.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-power-line-communication-plc-market/
Research Scope
Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Component
Transmitters & Receivers
Coupling Capacitor
Line Trap Unit
Line Tuners
Others
Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Type
Narrowband PLC
Broadband PLC
Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Solution
PLC over AC Lines
PLC over DC Lines
Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Application
Commercial
Residential
Power Distribution
Oil & Gas
Telecommunication
Automotive
Others
Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market By Geography
North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
U.S Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Canada Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Mexico Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Rest of North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Germany Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
U.K Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
France Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Russia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Spain Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Italy Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Rest of EuropePower Line Communication (PLC) Market
Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
China Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Japan Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
India Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
South Korea Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Singapore Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Malaysia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
LAMEA Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Brazil Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Argentina Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
UAE Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Saudi Arabia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
South Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Nigeria Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Rest of LAMEA Power Line Communication (PLC) Market
Companies Profiled
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Broadcom Limited
Maxim Integrated.
Qualcomm Atheros Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc.
Echelon Corporation
