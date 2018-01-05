Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Phosgene Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2027.

Bayer AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.(China), Huntsman International LLC (United States), The Dow Chemical Company (United States), PPG Industries Inc. (United States), DuPont (United States), VanDeMark Chemical Inc. (United States) and Vertellus Holdings LLC (United States) among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Phosgene Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Phosgene Market – Market Overview

Phosgene is chemical compound also known as carbonyl chloride. This compound is colorless, chemically reactive and highly toxic gas which are used in manufacturing dyestuff, organic chemicals, polycarbonate resins and isocyanates. Owing to aforementioned properties, phosgene is consumed onsite and not stored at industrial site. Thus, production and consumption are expected to be at same level since trade activities of Phosgene is limited to region.

Phosgene is raw material used to produce methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polycarbonate resins. These products are used in manufacturing polyurethane which found extensive application in automotive, building & construction and marine industry. Globally, Phosgene is largely consumed for production of MDI and TDI owing to growing end use industries of Isocyanate Market. However, increasing environmental concern and availability of bio-based products in polyurethane can hamper the market thereby, affecting Phosgene Market growth. MDI and TDI manufacturer are continuously striving for economic business practices in order to maintain raw material prices. Apart from aforementioned application, other applications of Phosgene include acid chlorides, chloroformates and organic carbonates which are anticipated to drive the market growth due to increasing R&D expenditure. Phosgene is also consumed in manufacturing elastomers, adhesives and sealants. Rising demand of adhesives and sealants industry in end use industries drives the demand for phosgene over the forecast period. However, owing to poisonous substance which is hazardous to environment as well as human being can restraint the market growth.

Polycarbonates resin accounts for significant market share in Global Phosgene Market over the forecast period. The application of polycarbonates resin includes electronic component, construction material and automotive as well as security components. Owing to low weight and high impact resistance, polycarbonate dominating in automotive industry which in turn, drives the growth of Phosgene Market. Polycarbonate is also laminated to bullet proof glass. The high optical quality polycarbonate is used in cockpit of jetfighter names Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is largest of polycarbonate found in the world. Hence, upcoming developments in polycarbonates can provide phosgene manufacturer sustainability in overall market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1184

Since Phosgene is consumed in producing MDI, TDI and polycarbonate, manufacturer producing end products are dominating the overall phosgene market. For Instance, companies like Bayer AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.Ltd. And Huntsman Corporation accounts for more than 35% of market share. Asia Pacific is leading in Global Phosgene Market owing to growing population coupled with increasing disposable income drives the demand for Phosgene products in end use industries of this region. China and India dominate the Asia Pacific region owing to trade liberalization, development of phosgene derivative industry and potential growth of untapped market. North America is closely followed by Europe region. U.S. is leading country due to growing automotive industry which consumes polyurethane on large scale. This in turn drives the demand of Phosgene Market. Europe region is expected to witness sluggish growth owing to low consumption of Phosgene in derivative industries and minimal presence of Phosgene manufacturer.

Phosgene Market – Competitive Analysis

Phosgene Market is fragmented market with tier 2 players and some of small players in the overall market. The key players are acquiring small market players through acquisition. The players in market are expanding through either capacity expansions. As Phosgene is consumed in the place of production, only small quantity is transferred through tanks for usage in other location. To maintain market share, manufacturer is collaborating with Phosgene derivative producer to ease the supply of raw material and capture high profit margin.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 02, 2017 – BASF announced a force majeure in North America on products such as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) system and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The flood water of Mississippi river has caused problem in to operate with subsequent closure of Kinder Morgan’s terminal. This affected the production of MDI and TPU products to procure market share in this region. Moreover, this impact can affect the company revenue along with global TPU market.

February 04, 2015 – Bayer Material Science AG has expanded the production capacity of thermoplastic polyurethane at Tamil Nadu to 6,000 metric tonnes from 2,500 metric tonnes. The expansion strengthens the position in Indian market.

November 17, 2015–BASF started the production of TDI at Ludwigshafen site. The production capcity id around 300,000 metric tonnes. This expansion strengthens the market position across Europe. BASF investment in TDI market is providing competitiveness at Ludwigshafen site.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/phosgene-market-1184

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com