Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon won the award for the Best Hospital in India for Neurology and Neurosurgery in India for International Patients. The award was adjudged by a reputed jury and was given by FICCI – Advantage India Medical Value Travel Awards 2017, a platform to recognize the doctors and hospitals in India providing exceptional medical treatment to the International Patients.

Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon is known all across the country for its neurological expertise, neurosurgical brilliance, and high success rate. The hospital has the largest team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro anesthetists from AIIMS, New Delhi. The Institute of Neurosciences is headed by Dr (Prof) VS Mehta, Padmashree, Chairman Neurosciences, Paras Healthcare, and former HOD Neurosurgery AIIMS New Delhi.

Dr (Prof) VS Mehta and his team of neurosurgeons – Dr (Prof) Sumit Sinha and Dr. Amit Srivastav specialize in Brachial Plexus Surgery, Deep Seated Brain Tumours, Neurosurgery for Pituitary Tumors, Spinal Tuberculosis, Olfactory Tumours and Spinal Tumors, to list a few.

Over the last few years, the team of neurosurgeons has been able to treat patients from Iraq, Sudan, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Nepal, successfully. Dr (Prof) VS Mehta shares, “We are delighted that FICCI has recognized our efforts. Our neurosurgery and neurology services are one of the best in the country. We have numerous international patients opting for our hospital due to the affordable cost, medical expertise, high tech infrastructure and the post-rehabilitation care. Over the last few years, we have been successfully performing more than 2000 complex neurosurgeries per year – A number that is exceptional.”

The team of neurologists is also headed by Dr. Rajnish Kumar, Sr Consultant & Unit Head, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, another doctor from the prestigious AIIMS, New Delhi. According to Dr. Rajnish, “We have well detailed and developed clinical protocols with exceptional success rate. The comprehensive approach of the neurosurgeons and the neurologists ensure that the best is provided to the patient. Our specialty medical expertise for Headaches, Migraines, Stroke, Dementia, Parkinsons, Paralysis, Neurocystic Fibrosis, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, is highly sought after.”

The team of neurologists consists of doctors who specialize in specific fields, ensuring that the best is provided to the patient. Dr. Vijay Chandra, Sr Consultant Neurology, heads the Memory & Dementia Clinic of the hospital. Dr. Meena Gupta, Sr Consultant Neurology specializes in Pediatric Neurology and Epilepsy. Moreover, Dr. Kunal Bahrani and Dr. Madhukar Bharadwaj specialize in stroke, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

In the past Paras Institute of Neurosciences as also been awarded the Best Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Delhi NCR by Times of India (TOI) – Achievers Award 2017.