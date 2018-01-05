Newage Kitchens and Bathrooms, kitchenbathroomfife.co.uk has been providing kitchen and bathroom design, supply & installation services since 2003. The company offers commercial and hotel bathroom installation services and is now pleased to add the supply and installation of hot tubs to their list of services. Newage covers the whole of Scotland including the Highlands and Islands.

Newage Kitchens and Bathrooms is solely owned by Alan Temple. Alan has a wealth of experience in the building industry and project management, he has supplied teams of shop fitters, plumbers and electricians throughout the whole of Scotland fitting out shops, schools, hospitals and science labs, installing boilers and heating systems. Alan has worked on projects for British Gas, B&Q, Asda and many others.

After starting his company in 2003 Alan quickly became one of the most successful home improvement companies in Fife, installing an average six bathrooms, three kitchens and two heating systems/boilers per week. Alan has now scaled back his business to complete only one kitchen or bathroom at a time, he designs and project manages every job himself. Alan says, his prices are extremely competitive because he does not have expensive premises or salespeople to pay for he can more or less guarantee to beat most other quotes.

Newage Kitchens and Bathrooms specialise in the supply and fitting of hotel en-suite bathrooms in the Scottish Highlands. On their commercial bathrooms page , the company has pictures of previous commercial bathroom projects. Newage Kitchens and Bathrooms say, they can help with the supply and installation of hotel bathrooms, bed and breakfast bathrooms, factory and office bathrooms, public bathrooms, etc.

The company has recently added hot tubs to their product line. On their hot tub page, https://kitchenbathroomfife.co.uk/hot-tubs

Newage Kitchens and Bathrooms say the USP of their spas is that they come the American balboa control system, LED lighting to enhance the user’s mood and insulation to help reduce energy bills. Newage spas and hot tubs come fully equipped with music systems, MP3 and Bluetooth connectivity as standard, the company is excited to be adding a new entertainment feature to their hot tub range. Soon all Newage spas and hot tubs will be available with a pop-up waterproof T.V, the waterproof T.V will be an optional extra adding to the excellent features already available on Newage spas and hot tubs.

Contact:

Company: Newage Kitchen and Bathrooms

Address: 159 Cocklaw Street, Kelty, Fife, KY4 0DH, UK

Telephone: 01383 839343

Website: https://kitchenbathroomfife.co.uk/