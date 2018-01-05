“Gold nanoparticles, with their lower cytotoxicity, biocompatibility, and superior efficacy, are becoming substantially remarkable in modern cancer therapy”, says RNCOS

Nanomedicine is a field of medicine which combines the understanding and tools of nanotechnology for the prevention and treatment of diseases. This field involves the use of nanoscale materials for the diagnosis, delivery, or actuation purposes in a living organism. One of the major applications of nanomedicine has been found in the treatment of cancer.

According to our recent Oncology Trend, Nanomedicine offers numerous benefits over the previously used treatment options for cancer. For instance, these medicines have improved delivery to the target location as they have better solubility. They also have higher absorbability as these nanomedicines remain active in the body of the cancer patient for a longer period of time. Nanomedicines specifically target the tumor cells without damaging the surrounding healthy cells.

Looking at the opportunities in this field, a number of biopharmaceutical companies have been developing multiple nanomedicines for the treatment of cancer. For instance, CytImmune is one of the major companies doing research on nanomedicines for cancer treatment. CytImmune has successfully completed phase I clinical trial of CYT-6091-the first in a series of products based on the CytImmune’s Aurimune nanomedicine platform. It utilizes colloidal gold nanoparticles to deliver drugs directly to cancer tumors.

Similarly, NANOBIOTIX, a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company, recently received the USFDA approval on its Investigational New Drug Application for NBTXR3, a first-in-class nanoparticle designed for direct injection into cancerous tumors. This nanomedicine is intended to be administered in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody (nivolumab or pembrolizumab). Furthermore, Celgene’s Abraxane, an albumin-functionalized paclitaxel formulation, was initially approved by the FDA for sale as a breast cancer therapy. Recently, it also received approval for the treatment of lung and pancreatic cancers. Several other companies are in various stages of trials, such as, Cerulean Pharma, Cristal Therapeutics, BIND Biosciences, Nanospectra Biosciences, and Calando Pharmaceuticals.

All these above-mentioned factors along with better efficacy and improved reach of nanomedicine are likely to drive its growth in the global market.

