The global 3D printing materials market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.2% over 2015-2020. The major drivers of the 3D printing materials market are rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology from prototyping, product designing, and concept modelling to final product manufacturing, growing awareness and market penetration of 3D printing technology in various application sectors, such as medical, aerospace, automotive, and consumer products. Decreasing price of 3D printers is fostering its wide acceptance and leading the growing demand of 3D printing materials. North America is expected to remain the leading region because of the growth in end use applications market in emerging markets, such as India and China. Heavy investment by the regional players on research and development and extensive expansion in product portfolio contributed to high consumption of 3D printing materials.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global 3D printing materials market by applications, material types, and regions, and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2015-2020: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This report provides an analysis of global 3D printing market, including the market trends, growth opportunities, key drivers, emerging trends, and company profiles of the leading suppliers in the market. The study also includes forecast of global 3D printing materials market through 2020, segmented by applications, material types, and regions as follows:

The global 3D printing materials market by applications:

• Automotive

• Consumer Products

• Medical

• Aerospace

• Other Applications

The global 3D printing materials market by material types:

• Photopolymers

• Thermoplastics

• Metals

• Ceramics

• Others

The global 3D printing materials market by regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that majority of the applications for the 3D printing materials will have good growth during 2015-2020. Medical along with consumer products segments are expected to emerge as the largest market for 3D printing materials in 2020. Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, 3D System, Arcam AB, and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems are among the major suppliers of 3D printing materials. The industry players are going for partnership and strategic alliances to deliver unique solutions and to meet the constantly changing industry demands of customers.

This 173-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.