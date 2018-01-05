Global LTE for Critical Communication Market Information: By Component (Hardware, Software, Solution), Technology (Digital Mobile Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), P25), Application (IT & Telecommunication, Government, Utilities) – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

The companies such as Sepura plc. (U.K), Rohill (Netherlands), Samsung Group (South Korea), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Teltronic S.A. (Spain), are the leading providers of LTE for critical communication solution in the market. In 2017, Nokia Corporation has been expanding its new service with ViTrust critical communication portfolio to help public safety agencies. This solution is basically offers end-to-end LTE solutions and reliability for real-time video. The companies are ensuring that new network functionality and services interworking with multivendor LTE networks and provides the most demanding critical communications to the public safety organizations.

The increasing demand for TETRA and 4G technology is projected to boost the market growth of LTE for critical communication over the forecast period. Integration of TETRA-LTE solution in critical communications are the driving factor of LTE for critical communication market. With these LTEtraNode solution, the companies are providing an innovative mobile broadband solutions for the business critical communications. The growing demand for critical communication for various purposes such as public protection, and disaster relief is expected to drive the growth of the LTE for critical communication solution in the market owing to low bandwidth and less redundancies requirement for the communication in critical situations.

Market Segment

The global LTE for Critical Communication Market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, end users, and region. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware, software, solutions. The technology is segmented into digital mobile radio, LTE-Advanced, terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA), P25, and others. The end user is segmented into IT & telecommunication, government & defense, aerospace, transportation, utilities, oil & gas, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of LTE for critical communication market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share as it is gaining huge demand due to its future requirements for voice, status, text, location, picture, and video transmission for public safety. The LTE for critical communication market in Europe region is expected to witness a rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan and India are an emerging market for the LTE for critical communication market and is expected to reflect the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global LTE for critical communication market is expected to generate market revenue of approximately USD 13 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global LTE for critical communication market are Sepura plc. (U.K), Rohill Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), Samsung Group (South Korea), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Teltronic S.A. (Spain), Softil Ltd. (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S), Ericsson (Sweden), Motorola, Inc. (U.S), Telstra Corporation Ltd (Australia) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China).

