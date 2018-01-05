Koli Food Fest @ The Resort

Savor the slice of tradition straight from a Koli’s kitchen at The High Tide, The Resort.

Steaming fresh catch from the Arabian Sea, slathered in an age – old traditional masala and garnished with oodles of love. Enjoy this unique brunch, that too with the native fisher folk of Mumbai in their style. The festive special menu includes Bharwa Pomfret, Prawns Masala, Tawa Fries Surmai, Surmai Curry, Lobster Curry, Sol Kadi and many more.

Taste the original Koliwada food. Sway to their rhythm. Catch the Koli Kulture at its finest.

Date: 7th,14th,21st & 27th January 2018

Venue: The High Tide, The Resort, Madh -Marve

Time: 12.30 pm – 3pm

For Reservation: 2847777/61267777