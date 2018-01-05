Kingaru Sleep, a tech-startup in Jakarta will launch the Kingaru Mattress in less than 33 days. It’s a luxury mattress sold exclusively online in Indonesia. The three-part mattress features latex comfort layer available in a fixed firmness and a separate support layer of memory foam. The design, along with a free, 100-days home-try exchange program, makes it easy for customers to adapt to fit changes in their lifestyles at any time. Whether it’s conveniently shipped in a box, or delivered with the optional white glove service, Kingaru has made mattress buying regret-free by making it easy to transform the feel of the mattress in week one or year ten.

The Belgian company founder, Sven Vervaert realized that buying a mattress is a process filled with uncertainty, stress and post-purchase regret. To solve that, he has created a bedding company dedicated to delivering long-term customer delight. To fulfill that promise, the product is made exclusively with premium, made-in-Belgium components backed by a 100-day trial period and a best in class 10-year warranty.

The latex comfort layer offers a unique weightless feel that is especially appealing for those disappointed by memory foam mattresses. “Mattresses are one size fits all and people’s preferences can change over time, so we’ve made it easy to transform your mattress without replacing it” says founder, Sven Vervaert.

Because Kingaru Sleep doesn’t believe a mattress alone makes a bed, the brand includes pillows as well. Standard home delivery is free within Indonesia and optional white-glove installation service is available. We will keep following this company and will report more about them in a month.

