Job of a Chartered accountants are not only to offer financial advice, audit accounts and provide trustworthy information about financial records but in todays scenario, the role of CAs are increasing in India and other nations. There are many areas where CA plays a versatile role. They are planners, thinkers, innovators at both macro and micro level of Indian economy. Their presence in an economy is an additional booster for the growth in GDP, Employments generations, infrastructure development and many other areas. “Recently on a CA day our honourable Prime Minister Mr Narender Modi rightly said that across world known IQ and quality deliverance of Indian chartered accountants. Their roles are immense and they are the “ Rishi Muni of Arthsastra.” Often we see CAs are only meant for audit of financial statements and application of tedious taxation but CAs themselves play the roles of entrepreneurs, ministers, investors, lawmakers, CEOs, CFOs, Bankers etc. CAs constitutes the first layer of vigil mechanism who have capability and skills. CA is the key man for all spectators, stakeholders like shareholders, creditors, financiers, public etc.

Dear Reader do you have an idea of the role of CAs ?.By referring to some of alumnis and famous ones are: Kumar Manglam Birla, honourable railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, honourable Energy Minister Piyush Goyal and many others who are playing vital role in Indian Economy. CAs had proved their skills in every trade and industry. In my poit of view, no economy can run without consultation and suggestions of chartered accountant professionals. Even in every enactment of any Bill, the suggestions and understanding are to be required from CA, they are rishi muni therefore they can understand the new laws and its application. Recently Indian government changed the entire indirect tax regime wherein CAs had played aggressively. In spite of low in numbers across India but CAs have handled GST very well and explained each and every provision to all trade and industry. Today the SME’s sectors are in panic for implementation of GST in their trade. The complex GST law is not easy to understand but CA who is only one who can understand and explain well to all SME sector across India.

Besides above, I have seen that still in India Bureaucracy the CA’s recruitments are very less, even governments recruitment system in Ministries are similar. They should have some of special recruitment cell wherein special categories of professional should have direct entry at various level of bureaucracy. Because the course content of CA profession is very vast and dynamic. At all level CAs have already proved their intelligence and application of mind. In my view, at all level of bureaucracy if CAs entry starts then the Indian Economy growth rate will be exceptional. CA’s can act like a management guru as they are sincere and dedicated towards our nation.

To sum up above, I am myself thought that CA’s profession is a back bone of our nation. They are playing their roles at every level, So our Indian Government should open a new window in its bureaucracy.

– The writer is Mr. Vineet Gupta, Managing Partner AKGVG & Associates, New Delhi