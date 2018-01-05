Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Industrial Batteries Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Exide Technologies Inc. (India), Enersys Inc. (U.S.), Saft Groupe S.A. (France), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Northstar Battery Company LLC (Sweden), C&D Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), East Penn Manufacturing Company (U.S.), and Toshiba International Corporation (Japan) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Industrial Batteries Market.

Industrial Batteries Market – Overview

The Global Industrial Batteries Market is increasing with the impulsive pace; mainly due to the growing industrialization. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Industrial Batteries is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

Globally, the market for Industrial Batteries is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the excess liquidity flow from the emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan is resulting in to increasing investments in equipping and modifying existing industries and also many expansion of industrial scale production capacities. Industrial Batteries are extensively used in the industries to incorporate the automation of handling and construction machinery, robotics and small transport vehicles which requires batteries. Industrial Batteries provides power backup for many purposes especially in Telecommunication systems. Due to the environmental concerns by disposing Industrial Batteries lead to the rise of recyclable Industrial Batteries pertaining to certain life-cycles.

Rising industries defines the growth of Industrial Batteries Market. Moreover power storage and supply industrial batteries is getting demand in the coming years owing to the shortage of power supply is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the negative impact of Industrial Batteries on disposing exhaust lead and mercury chemicals permeate into the soil leaving unfertile.

Industrial Batteries materials such as polyurethane, phenolic and polystyrene foams are costlier but they are capable to deliver high performance with more number of life-cycles. These high value added products widely used in Renewable Energy industries. Telecom industries, and network power for electric utility and switch gear applications in Electrical industries.

Lead based Industrial Batteries are most widely used followed by Lithium Based Industrial Batteries.

Industrial Batteries Market – Competitive Analysis

The Industrial Batteries Market appears to be less competitive with the presence of only few major global chemicals and materials manufacturers operating in the Cold Insulation Market. Presence of few key players will lead to monopoly situation and also competitive edge in innovation and technology is expected to be indelicate. As these materials are pricing at higher costs in the current markets and increasing demand for Industrial Batteries Materials owing to rapid industrialization will influence the end user products from these industries. Industrial batteries market demonstrates a high growth potential as the demand for these materials is increasing other key players are likely to invest in opening new production capacities to meet the global demand with better solutions.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 2016 – Johnson Controls (Ireland), is one of the major Industrial Batteries manufacturer and also a fortune 500 company, has produced 111 million battery at Ceska Lipa plant. This company has increased production and storage capacities at this plant by 350% from 2002.

January 2017 – Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), is one of the key manufacturers of Industrial Batteries, has announced a new product Bosch CORE18V is Lithium-ion based technology to deliver 80% more power than previous Bosch battery products. Next-generation, high-powered Bosch CORE18V cells are welded and rail-connected for high efficiency, allowing CORE18V batteries to deliver better performance than competitive batteries that have up to 24 percent more weight and are up to 35 percent larger.

October 2017 – EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD. (India), one of the key manufacturers of Industrial Batteries also having presence in Missouri, U.S., announced opening of its new production line for sodium chlorate in Joutseno, Finland. For this expansion, has announced its new production capacity at Kansas City, Missouri of worth USD 35 million. The company also adds that unveiling this production capacity will enhance the grids in this area with better quality, and durability by utilizing Exide batteries.

November 2017 – Saft Groupe S.A. (France), Saft Groupe was able to penetrate into the Industrial Batteries Market in the California despite the stricter regulations and policies. By this Saft is expanding its market by providing green innovative products and giving a tough competition for other industrial batteries manufacturers globally. Saft’s product Intensium® Max lithium-ion battery is been selected for storage system in Glendale, California, U.S.

