"The evolving dietary habits is expected to drive the probiotics product industry in the country, says RNCOS"

The evolution in dietary habits among Indian populace is witnessing change in the food and beverage industry. The probiotics product industry is emerging as one of the potential markets owing to factors such as changing food consumption patterns, growing health concerns among consumers especially among the youth, and rising disposable income.

At present dairy industry in the country has embraced the use of Probiotics in its products. While the industry is catering at large towards dairy segment, dietary supplements and drugs are also contributing towards the industry growth that is growing at a CAGR of around 21% during the period of 2017 to 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of the industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “India offers immense opportunities to both domestic as well as international players operating in the probiotics market in the country. The increasing trend for fortified food and growing incidences of lifestyle oriented diseases such as diabetes would continue driving the probiotics industry in the future.”

According to RNCOS, there lies an untapped opportunity for players operating in dairy industry as the Probiotic products in the country has been launched by major players such as Amul, Mother Dairy etc. whereas other players with significant share in the industry has low or no presence in Probiotics product.

The changing industrial trend and inclination towards healthy lifestyle would continue the demand of probiotic product. While the industry is segmented under three broad categories, the country is witnessing increase in the investments from international and domestic players in food and beverage industry.

