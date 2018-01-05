A little time, some great ideas and lots of luftballons is what you need for creating great balloon gifts. These can be given away for any informal occasion. For instance birthdays won’t be complete without geburtstag luftballons. In the same way there are number, letter and text wish balloons for weddings or anniversaries. You can have wish texts customized to be suitable for any occasion. Balloon place cards, wreaths, flower balloons, light balloons, photo frames, emoji balloons and a lot more can be made using any number of colourful balloons.

Centrepieces, place cards, save the date cards and tulle balloons

Some beautiful centrepieces can be created with balloons and other materials. Flowers and balloons go very well together. Place cards can be made with small gift cards with names of guests attached to a balloon weight holding the balloon. In this case small balloon are used. The date cards can be made with non-inflated balloons with the texts written on the foil or latex balloons. Balloon garlands and wreathes can also be made. Tulle can be used with balloons in different ways to create decoration pieces on the walls. On special days like birthdays you can have geburtstag luftballons of different shapes and forms to decorate the room.

Wedding aisles, confetti balloon and ceiling balloon decorations

Confetti or glitters can be stuck on the bottom of balloons or they can be filled with these materials. Then you can use them to decorate different parts of a room. Ceilings can be decorated with paper lamps and balloons or you can cover the entire ceiling using plastic table cloth and balloons to form a flower like formation. You can make flowers using several air filled balloons. Flowers can then be stuck on the walls or hung from the ceiling using a string. Wedding aisles can be created using tassels stuck on balloon strings held by balloon weight. Usually white is the preferred colour of balloon to be used for this purpose.

Different kinds of luftballons gifts

Spread happiness and love by sending wonderful balloon gifts to your loved ones. These gifts are made with air filled balloons on tissue floats packed in a box. Foil balloons of letters or numbers or different shapes can be sent on any special occasion. These balloons can be confetti dipped for an even better appeal. Emoji balloon gifts, heart balloon gifts, animal balloon gifts and wish text balloon gifts are some examples of this category.

Decoration and gift ideas using air balloons include much more than what we have discussed in the above paragraphs. However, you can start with these and then search for more diverse decoration ideas. Moving away from the conventional ideas will take a little time and effort from your side. With a bit of practice you can master these and put them to use in any occasion for parties held at home or outside. Very little investment is required for buying the materials to create these exceptional items. You can purchase them from a good online shopping portal.

Make any day special by using air balloons like using geburtstag luftballons (https://decorami.de/BALLONS-HELIUMBALLONS/Geburtstagsballons) for birthdays and unique luftballons (https://decorami.de/BALLONS-HELIUMBALLONS/Luftballons-aus-Latex/) and balloon gifts for every occasion.