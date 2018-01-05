Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Greenhouse Films Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2022.

Gineger Plastic Products Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A., RKW SE, Agriplast Srl, bpi. Visqueen, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Eiffel S.p.A, Fvg Folien Vertriebs GmbH, A.A Politiv, and Agripolyane among others.are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Greenhouse FilmsMarket and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Greenhouse Films Market – Market Overview

Greenhouse Films are protective films used for creating a controlled environment for enhancing the yield and quality of crops. These films control the external temperature from sunlight as well as gives physical protection to crops from wind and rain among other physical conditions. The Global Greenhouse Films Market is expected to be valued at nearly USD 5 billion by the end of 2022, expanding nearly at a CAGR of 11%.

Protuberant trends driving the market identified in the Global Greenhouse Films Market includes the increasing land area for greenhouse protected cultivation. For instance, Iran’s ministry of agriculture recently announced its expansion plans to increase its greenhouse cultivation area to 48,000 hectors in the next ten years. Also, statistics report a 14% increase in the greenhouse vegetables area over 2015. The above factors are some of the prominent trends driving the market for greenhouse films.

Agriculture sector is one of the prominent revenue contributing sector to the global economy. The regained stability of the agriculture sector coupled with rising population has will witnessed huge demand, resulting in three-fold growth of food and agribusiness. The need for food is growing with subsequent rise in population, which in turn is pulsating the demand improved crop yields. Hence, the growing trend for improved farming for optimum yields to address the global need for food is expected to boost the market for Greenhouse Films globally.

Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in terms of value and volume, the regional trends compelling the market growth includes the increasing greenhouse cultivators and greenhouse cultivation areas in the countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia. Among these countries, greenhouse vegetable producing companies are concentrated in Australia; 103 as per statistics. Also, the recent statistics has ranked Asia Pacific market on the first spot in terms of greenhouse vegetables area 224,974 hectors in 2017, followed by Europe. Furthermore, increasing greenhouse cultivation activities in the Southeast Asia region is expected to further boost the market for Greenhouse Films Market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1724

Greenhouse Films Market – Competitive Analysis

The Greenhouse Films Market is a semi-fragmented market with limited Tier 1 companies operating in the market. Majority of the market share is occupied by the tier 2 players. Product developments and product launches are major strategies adopted by the manufacturers in the market. Geographic expansion to the high growth areas of greenhouse cultivation such as Asia Pacific, Middle East is another strategy the manufacturers are adopting to capitalize the market. Cost-effective availability of basic plastics used in the manufacturing of these films in the latter mentioned regions are also attracting the manufacturers for expansion into these markets.

Raw material manufacturer of Greenhouse Films are also exploiting the bolstering opportunity the greenhouse films market is offering. Raw material manufacturers are coming up with innovative additives for increasing the durability of these films.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November, 2017 – Iran agricultural ministry announced its expansion plan to increase the Green House cultivation area to 48,000 hectors by the end of 2025. This move will save nearly 10 billion cubic meters of water. This in turn will offer pool of opportunities for the greenhouse film manufacturers.

May, 2016-, VB group a leading greenhouse project developers signed a multi-million euro contract with KSM group to build 20 hectors of greenhouse in Iran. The high end glass greenhouses ans systems will be responsible for growing vegetables, strawberries and flowers.

May, 2017– The ever-increasing demand for Greenhouse Films opportunities are being utilised by the raw material manufacturers. Yuxi Xuri Plastics Production Co., Ltd, a leading greenhouse film manufacturer in China, has adopted BASF’s Tinuvin® XT 100 light stabilizer to make low density polyethylene (LDPE) film. The film is used to cover a greenhouse for growing grapes in Yunnan province in China.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/greenhouse-film-market-1724

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com