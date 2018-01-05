Tubeless Tire Market 2018

Summary:

Global Tubeless Tire Market Information Report by Tire Type (Radial and Bias), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, commercial Vehicles, and Others), by Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

A tubeless tire is an inflated tire that does not require any inner tube. The tubeless tire have a molded rims that insert air pressure inside the tire so as to seal the flanges of the wheel rim. The traditional design of a tire required an inner tube, which did not sustain for long, but tubeless tire does not require any inner tube. This makes the tubeless tire safer than the traditional tire. The tire and the rim in the tubeless tire form an airtight seal, which exerts a pressure and does not allow the tire to puncture easily.

Tubeless tire market is expected to witness growth due to factors such as easy repair of the puncture, and growth in the production of vehicles. The growth in the production of vehicles will increase the use of tubeless tires, due to which there will be growth in the tubeless tire market. The global tubeless tire market is expected to grow with 6.2 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in global tubeless tire market are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), MICHELIN (France), Pirelli Tyre S.p.A. (Italy), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Hankook Tire Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Yokohama Tire Corporation (Japan), Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan), and CEAT Ltd (India).

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3846

Study Objectives of Global Tubeless Tire Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global tubeless tyre market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global tubeless tyre market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by tire type, vehicle type, by distribution channel, and by region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global tubeless tyre market

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Tubeless Tire Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tubeless-tire-market-3846

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

…..

8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bridgestone Corporation

8.2.1 Market Share Analysis

8.2.2 Market Development Analysis

8.2.3 Material/Service Benchmarking

8.3 The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Material/Service Offering

8.3.3 Strategy

8.4 Continental AG

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Material/Service Offering

8.4.3 Strategy

8.5 Michelin

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Material/Service Offering

8.5.3 Strategy

8.6 Pirelli Tyre S.P.A

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Material/Service Offering

8.6.3 Strategy

8.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Material/Service Offering

8.7.3 Strategy

8.8 Hankook Tire Co. Ltd

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Material/Service Offering

8.8.3 Strategy

8.9 Yokohama Tire Corporation

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Material/Service Offering

8.9.3 Strategy

8.10 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 Material/Service Offering

8.10.3 Strategy

8.11 CEAT Ltd

8.11.1 Overview

8.11.2 Material/Service Offering

8.11.3 Strategy

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com