According to a new report, “Global E-Waste Management Market”, published by KBV Research, the Global E-Waste Management Market is expected to reach $81.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% during 2016 -2022.
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the E-Waste Management Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to grow at growth rate of 29.5% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 25.4% during 2016-2022.
The Trashed market contributed the larger revenue share the Global E-Waste Management Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $33.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The Household appliances market dominated the Global E-Waste Management Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $28.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.
The report highlights the adoption of E – Waste Management, globally.Based on the Type, the Global E – Waste Management Market is segmented into Trashed and Recycle segment. Based on the Source, the market is bifurcated into Household appliances, IT and telecommunications and Consumer Electronics& Othersegment. The Household Segment is segmented into Refrigerators, Lightings and others subsegments. The IT & Telecommunications segment is segmented into Computer, Laptops and Printing Devices; Mobile Phones and Other sub segments. The Consumer Electronics & Other segment is segmented into TV, Radio, Music Systems, CD; and other sub segments.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key players profiled in the report includes Stena Metall AB, Umicore S.A, SIMS Metal Management Ltd., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Sonatest, Triple M Metal Lp., Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc., Boliden Ab, CRT Recycling, Inc., Tetronics Limited.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-e-waste-management-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Type, Source and Geography.
Global E-Waste Management Market, by Type
Trashed
Recycle
Global E-Waste Management Market, by Source
Household Appliances
Refrigerators
Lightings
Others
IT & telecommunications Market
Computer, Laptops and Printing Devices
Mobile Phones
Others
Consumer Electronics and Others Market
TV
Radio, Music Systems, CD
Others
Global E-Waste Management Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Stena Metall AB
Umicore S.A
SIMS Metal Management Ltd.
Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
Sonatest
Triple M Metal LP
Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc.
Boliden AB
CRT Recycling, Inc.
Tetronics Limited.
Related Reports:
North America E-Waste Management Market
Europe E-Waste Management Market
Asia Pacific E-Waste Management Market
LAMEA E-Waste Management Market
Recent Comments