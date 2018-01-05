According to a new report, “Global E-Waste Management Market”, published by KBV Research, the Global E-Waste Management Market is expected to reach $81.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% during 2016 -2022.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the E-Waste Management Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to grow at growth rate of 29.5% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 25.4% during 2016-2022.

The Trashed market contributed the larger revenue share the Global E-Waste Management Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $33.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The Household appliances market dominated the Global E-Waste Management Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $28.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the adoption of E – Waste Management, globally.Based on the Type, the Global E – Waste Management Market is segmented into Trashed and Recycle segment. Based on the Source, the market is bifurcated into Household appliances, IT and telecommunications and Consumer Electronics& Othersegment. The Household Segment is segmented into Refrigerators, Lightings and others subsegments. The IT & Telecommunications segment is segmented into Computer, Laptops and Printing Devices; Mobile Phones and Other sub segments. The Consumer Electronics & Other segment is segmented into TV, Radio, Music Systems, CD; and other sub segments.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report includes Stena Metall AB, Umicore S.A, SIMS Metal Management Ltd., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Sonatest, Triple M Metal Lp., Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc., Boliden Ab, CRT Recycling, Inc., Tetronics Limited.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Type, Source and Geography.

Global E-Waste Management Market, by Type

Trashed

Recycle

Global E-Waste Management Market, by Source

Household Appliances

Refrigerators

Lightings

Others

IT & telecommunications Market

Computer, Laptops and Printing Devices

Mobile Phones

Others

Consumer Electronics and Others Market

TV

Radio, Music Systems, CD

Others

Global E-Waste Management Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Stena Metall AB

Umicore S.A

SIMS Metal Management Ltd.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Sonatest

Triple M Metal LP

Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc.

Boliden AB

CRT Recycling, Inc.

Tetronics Limited.

