Coiled tubing is used in the Oil and Gas industry, primarily for upstream activities. It is a lengthy and coiled tubular product used for oil and gas well operations. It also finds use in well clean out’s, pumping of nitrogen and as production tubing in depleted gas wells among others. Coiled tubing services are divided into well intervention services, drilling services and other services.

The usage of coiled tubing in the oil and gas industry has multiple advantages ranging from contained well pressure, quicker trip times and lower personnel requirement among others. The market is poised for growth as more and more investments are being channeled towards the E&P industry. With development of offshore and deep-water drilling markets picking up the usage of such coiled tubing in these markets are imminent. Extensive shale gas exploration and drilling activities all over the world is one of the primary drivers of this market. Growing energy demands are likely to sustain the drilling industry even in the distant future and ensure the demand for such coiled tubing’s.

The coiled tubing market can be segmented on basis of services as well intervention services, drilling services and other services. Well intervention services can be segmented into well cleaning and well completion services (acid & chemical treatment, fishing, logging and perforation etc.). On the regional front North America is currently the largest market for coiled tubing both in terms of value and active fleet count. As awareness regarding benefits of this technology is increasing, other world markets are likely to increase their demand for coiled tubing. An expanding scope of business has been observed in areas like Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions. However with the slowdown in North-American demand the overall growth curve for the industry is likely to be moderated in the near future.

Some of the key players in the industry are Schlumberger Ltd, Halliburton Co, Trican Well Services Ltd, Superior Energy Services Inc, Calfrac Well Services Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc. among others.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments

