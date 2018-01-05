Market Report 2017

QY Research Groups’ proficient analyst approximates the Global Automatic Lathe Market to thrive at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The report Global Automatic Lathe Market Research Report 2018 focuses on fundamental know-how of Automatic Lathe Market . The report provides comprehensive study and vivid description of drivers, limitations, openings, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns in the Worldwide Heading market over the time of 2017 to 2025. Besides, the report is aggregate introduction of essential and optional research discoveries.

Depending on the Product, the research report can be bifurcated into two types,

Horizontal Lathe

Vertical Lathe

Depending on the Application, the research report can be segmented into four types,

Shipping Industry

Automobile Industry

Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Other

On the basis of geography, the research report can be segmented into six types,

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The major market players operating in this market are as follows,

echoENG

EMAG GmbH & Co. KG

FAIR FRIEND

Frejoth International

ANG International

Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry

OKUMA

SCHAUBLIN MACHINES

TAIWAN MACHINE TOOL

CHEVALIER – Falcon Machine Tools

CITIZEN MACHINERY MIYANO

CMZ

Colchester-Harrison

Atrump Machinery

Bardons & Oliver

Benign Enterprise

Breton

CAZENEUVE

Carl Benzinger GmbH

Kent Industrial

Mazak

Milltronics Manufacturing

