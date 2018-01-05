The 7th International Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition of Central and Eastern Europe, CISOLAR-2018 KYIV, the largest regional business event, devoted to solar energy industry, will take place at the ACCO International Exhibition Center on April 11-13, 2018.

CISOLAR is the main event of the solar energy market in Central and Eastern Europe, where leading players traditionally present the latest technologies and solutions for the solar power industry, as well as share experience of implementing the most successful PV projects.

CISOLAR is a global branch community, whose participants are united with the common interest to build and develop a successful renewable energy business and a desire to make the world a better place.

CISOLAR has confirmed its status as the largest solar power event in Central and Eastern Europe over the past seven years, serving as an effective communication platform for the industry key players, developers and investors. It is at CISOLAR that new projects are born, and multi-million-dollar contracts are signed.

Traditionally, owners and top managers of companies interested in the development of investment energy projects in the region, in particular, in Ukraine, take part at CISOLAR

This year CISOLAR-2018 will last for 3 days. The conference will take place on April 11th and the exhibition will be held on April 12-13th. Products and services from key players of the global solar energy market and those of the local companies will be presented and offered at the exhibition.

Within three days at CISOLAR-2018 the latest legislative changes and initiatives in Ukraine and other CEE countries will be presented and discussed in the context of global changes in the world energy map and the latest technological innovations. The latest trends in the market of energy storage solutions, which are the basis for further active expansion of renewable energy sources, will be the focus of attention.

The technological part of the event will also be dedicated to solar solutions for the industrial sector, housing and communal sector, and private households.

Tech Energy Competition, the CISOLAR AWARDS competition, which will select the best solar power projects in Central and Eastern Europe will be an important part of CISOLAR-2018.

During CISOLAR-2018, a session of B2B meetings will also take place in accordance with a preliminary approved schedule.

Traditionally, CISOLAR-2018 will dedicate an essential part of Agenda to project financing.

The CISOLAR-2018 speakers will be represented by industry leaders, top managers and owners of companies that have already made a significant contribution to global solar energy development.

This year’s event will include a set of training seminars for small entrepreneurs and homeowners that will be devoted to solutions in the field of solar energy, which will allow not only to reduce energy bills, but also to start their own sustainable business.

The organizer of CISOLAR is Innovative Business Centre.

CISOLAR continues to grow. In 2018, more than 50 authoritative speakers, over 500 delegates and 100+ exhibitors from 30 countries will attend the event.

