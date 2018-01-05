Asia Pacific Medical Lifting Sling Market size was around USD 82 million in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% to reach USD 149.08 million by 2021. It captures 20% of the global market.While transferring bariatric patients it is important to have a comfortable lift sling. They are designed to be secure enough to handle the weight of the patient and soft enough to ensure comfort. In order to accommodate a patient’s unique size, they are built in convenient loops that work with several types of lift and many of them are available in two sizes. In addition to being strong and durable, they are treated with antimicrobial protection which is intended for increasing the lifespan. Antimicrobial treatment thwarts the growth of harmful bacteria, viruses, microbes and other disease-causing microorganisms. It also blocks stains and odours caused by bodily fluids and other substances.

View Full Report: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-medical-lifting-sling-market-3794/

Rising geriatric population, increasing cases of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD), government initiatives and high recovery cost of injuries are the key drivers for stimulating the use of these instruments. A considerable percentage of the elderly population base suffers from mobility-related disorders, disabilities from non-contagious diseases. These instruments are utilized in nursing homes, hospitals or clinics to transfer patients with limited mobility. Increasing number of partial immobility incidences and accidents has fuelled industry demand and growth in the past few years.

Request for Sample Brochure: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-medical-lifting-sling-market-3794/request-sample

Conversely, inadequate skilled personnel and difficulty in handling obese patients are hampering growth. Shortage of technical expertise and inadequate training to handle patients using these products in developing countries along with difficulties in handling obese patients is a hindrance to the Asia Pacific medical lifting sling market.

Market Segmentation

Product

Introduction

Transfer Slings

Universal Slings

Hammock Slings

Standing Slings

Seating Slings

Toileting Slings

Bariatric Slings

Others Slings

Material

Introduction

Nylon Slings

Padded Slings

Mesh Slings

Canvas Slings

Other Material (Polypropylene and Cotton)

Type

Introduction

Disposable Slings

Reusable Slings

End User

Introduction

Hospitals

Home Care Facilities

Elderly Care Facilities

Other End Users

Inquire Before Buying: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-medical-lifting-sling-market-3794/inquire

In this report, the asia pacific medical lifting sling market is broadly categorized on the basis of product, usage type, material, end user and region. If we go by products, the medical lifting sling market is broadly categorized into seating slings, standing slings, universal slings, hammock slings, transfer slings, toilet slings, bariatric slings, and others (such as positioning and pivot slings). The transfer sling category is estimated to be the largest category and will also be the fastest growing category in the aforementioned forecast period. This growth is due to the multi-purpose application of these sling. By type of material, the medical lifting sling market is segmented into nylon, padded, mesh, canvas, and others (polypropylene and cotton). Nylon is the largest as well as fastest growing segment of this market. If we go by end users, the medical lifting sling market is segmented into elderly care, home care, hospital, and others (long-term acute care facilities, emergency medical services, trauma centres, and nursing homes). Hospitals are the primary end users of this market. By usage type, the medical lifting sling market is segmented into disposable and reusable slings. In 2016, the reusable category will hold the biggest share of the medical lifting sling market. But still, the disposable slings category will show the largest growth rate mainly due to the use of these slings helps control and prevent infections.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific Medical Lifting Sling has been segmented into India, China, Korea, Japan and others. Asia Pacific is likely to witness a swift growth rate over the aforementioned forecast period. Rising per capita income along with economic development and the presence of high unmet demands of the huge population pool in this region is projected to contribute toward significant growth.

Key players in the medical lifting sling market are Argo Medical, Arjo Huntleigh, Bestcare, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Etac AB, GF Health Products, Guldman, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, and Prism Medical.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, we cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. Our analyst team comprises expert professionals in market research, who with their collective knowledge and sksillset dedicatedly serve clients from various industries and regions.

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Visit MarketDataForecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/

View latest Press Releases of MDF @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/press-releases