Aerosol Can Market Information Report by Type (Straight wall, Necked-in and Shaped), by Material (Metal, Glass and Plastic) and by Application (Personal Care, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, and Automotive), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Aerosol can are handheld container or dispenser from which an aerosol is released. Aerosol can provides high performance while storage, transportation and high convenience to consumers due to its effective packaging solution. The presence of established retailers requires FMCG companies to innovate the packaging solution so as to attract more customers and it is one of the major drivers of the Global Aerosol Can Market.

Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages owing to changing lifestyle patterns is also augmenting the demand for metal aerosol cans. The global aerosol cans market is expected to account for USD 6,697.3 by 2022 with 4.06% CAGR.

Regional Analysis of Aerosol Can Market:

The aerosol cans can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is expected to dominate the global aerosol can market wherein, the U.K is expected to be largest manufacturer of aerosol cans followed by Germany due to increased demand for personal care products. Asia is expected to witness fastest growth due to growing economies such as China & India, where the number of consumer are increasing. Europe accounted for the largest market share of 36.40% in 2015, with a market value of USD 1,857.1 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The leading players in Aerosol Can market are Crown Holdings (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CCL Industries (Canada), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia), Exal Corporation (U.S.), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Al-Can exports (India), Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company (China).

