3rd January 2018 –Majestic Hotel Spa, Barcelona is a part of Majestic Hotel Group which has a hotel network all over the Spain. It is one of the best 5 star hotel in Barcelona, Spain, people booking a room there months before their coming, in order to spend at least one magical night in the “City of Counts”.

Their website contains all the needed by a tourist information. Firstly, you can easily book a room or an apartment in this luxury hotel in Barcelona, Spain. You have the description of all the rooms and suites as well as their amenities. Do not hesitate to visit their site because you will find a lot of interesting things about the hotel and Barcelona itself.

Majestic Hotel & Spa, situated on the elegant and stately Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona is an excellent opportunity to discover, even on foot, some of the city’s most interesting sites, including Gaudi’s masterpieces like Sagrada Familia and a wide range of places to enjoy the local gastronomy on a sunny terrace. Undoubtedly, this hotel has earned at least one star for its location, offering its customers the most beautiful view possible. In the hotel, you will find four restaurants, and one rooftop bar. The hotel has as gastronomic advisor, one of the most appreciated chefs – Nandu Jubany, a benchmark chef of haute cuisine awarded with one Michelin star at his restaurant ‘Can Jubany’ in the nearby Catalan county of Osona. The SPA has a comprehensive choice of services that have been designed to offset the harming effects of the urban life and to create the needed conditions to relax and feel renewed.

About Majestic Hotel & Spa:

Majestic Hotel & Spa is a leading hotel in Barcelona. It is located in the heart of the old part of the city, being surrounded by Gaudi’s masterpieces. While thinking about a booking, you can choose between the big variety of proposed packs, for example for newlyweds- “Honeymoon” Pack or for tourists- “a Mediterranean escape” Pack. This hotel is an unique hotel with spa in Barcelona, providing one of the best services in this field. You can be sure that a stay in this hotel will be an amazing experience you will not forget. So, don’t hesitate to make a reservation for you and your beloved person!

Contact: +34 93 488 17 17

Company Name: Majestic Hotel Spa, SL

Website: https://www.hotelmajestic.es/en