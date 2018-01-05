Business travel is an essential part of running a business successfully. In spite of all gadgets and technologies, the effect of face-to-face meetings cannot be underestimated. The opportunities to meet new people, exploring new markets & breaking deals with potential clients all lies underneath a successfully managed business trip. Like the other side of the coin, frequent business trips can leave you drained, stressed and exhausted.

The major burden of reserving accommodations is being done at the various hotel booking online portals for corporates,however, following these tactics can additionally make your business travel a stress-free affair.

1. Eat healthily

To keep you feeling awesomeit’s important that you maintain a strategic distance from unhealthy packaged and processed food as much as possible. Pack your own raw veggies, nuts, roasted whole grain snackers with some advance preparations. Opting for a balanced meal from your lunch buffet at the hotel than going for temptations only is also advisable.

2. Exercise/Meditation or get Sporty

A quick treadmill or a 15-min jog can release endorphins to de-stress you. Practicing meditation & feeling the beauty of your surroundings will not only energizing but elevate your mood too. Utilizing hotel’s facilities for indoor or outdoor games or their gym in your spare time will bring some fun to your business trip.

3. Do shopping

Sometimes to divert your anxious thoughts wandering in a mall & doing window shopping of things you like can be an enjoyable experience.

4. Make friends

Talk to strangers with of course using discretion and your common sense. Sometimes when solo travelling is depressive, chatting with new people at the airport, hotel restaurant can lead to firm friendships.

5. Read a book

Reading a book in long journey hours will open doors to an entirely new world. Travelling with some colleague or alone long journey hours and waiting period at the airport can be escaped while you cozily curl up with a good book.

6. Watch a movie

If you are stressed and are entrapped with worries of your promises out of your business trip. Watch a movie and live someone’s else life. Watching a comedy will surely drift you from the real-world problems for a while and rejuvenate at the end.

7. Explore unseen places

The whole idea of travelling itself is a stress buster, however, travelling for business could be hectic. Finding pleasure out of your business trip can resolve this issue. Replenish your energy reserves and explore some places you never visited at your new destination.

Apart from these tricks, a nice hotel room equipped with all those amenities which can also help you get de-stressed.Comparing b2b hotel booking system and selecting the best corporate travel portal by an employer for its employees can reduce the stress of finding a room suiting to their requirement.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12684859-7-key-tactics-to-discover-pleasure-in-your-business-travel.html