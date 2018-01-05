QY Research Groups’ professional analyst states the Global 3D Animation Market to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

Reasons for buying this Report,

The report ‘Global 3D Animation Market’ represents major understandings of the market segments based on primary and secondary research. 3D Animation Market 2017 Conjecture to 2022 gives data on valuing, market examination, product offerings, forecasting, and major market player profiles for key industry members. These essential key points highlight the importance of the report thereby benefiting the client in all possible aspects.

This report provides in depth study,

The major market players competing in this market are as follows:

Autodesk, Inc.

Corel Corporation

Zco Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Pixologic, Inc.

Side Effects Software Inc.

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd.

Maxon Computer

NewTek, Inc.

On the basis of regional analysis, the report can be split into six types:

On the basis of Product, the report can be divided into three types:

3D Modeling

Motion Graphics

3D Rendering

Visual Effects

On the basis of Application, the report can be split into six types:

Media & Entertainment

Architecture & Construction

Education & Academics

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Government & Defense

Others

Table of Contents –

Global 3D Animation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of 3D Animation

1.1 3D Animation Market Overview

1.1.1 3D Animation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 3D Animation Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.3 3D Animation Market by Type

1.4 3D Animation Market by End Users/Application

2 Global 3D Animation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 3D Animation Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Autodesk, Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 3D Animation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Corel Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 3D Animation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Zco Corporation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 3D Animation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

…

