The peppy and effervescent music from YRF mega action entertainer Tiger Zinda Hai is out now! Vishal-Shekhar have composed the music to lyrics by Irshad Kamil. This jukebox offers songs for all kinds of music lovers. The fusion dance track Swag Se Swagat has become a huge chartbuster, with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin pepping up this trendy number. Atif Aslam’s soulful Dil Diyan Gallan has become a romantic chartbuster and Neha Bhasin reprises it’s melodic, soothing sound in an unplugged Dil Diyan Gallan version. There’s the pumping, energetic Tiger theme track about Tiger’s fighting spirit, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, titled Zinda Hai. With a super catchy rap by Raftaar, Zinda Hai is the perfect ode to the spirit of the film. Zinda Hai also been written by Raftaar. Shreya Ghoshal sings a classic, mellifluous spiritual song in the bhajan Daata Tu. And there’s the lovely Tera Noor by Jyoti Nooran, a hard- hitting poetic Sufi song that holds a conversation with God. This film’s music offers a comprehensive range of contemporary and classic sounds with its meaningfully worded songs.