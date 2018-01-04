The most famous, respected and skilled facial plastic surgeon from India has, yet again, created quite a buzz in the world of medical academia. Dr. Debraj Shome – one of the top facial plastic surgeon in India, was recently been invited to speak on the topic “Advances in Facial Plastic Surgery” at the 92nd National Annual Conference of Indian Medical Association (IMA) – NATCON 2017 in Mumbai. His address was very well received by the audiences.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) – Mumbai West had organised and hosted the NATCON 2017 as a platform for the medical fraternity to come together and deliberate on the issues and challenges that the field is currently facing as well as to laud the achievements and advancements made in the last one year. Various renowned delegates attended the event, which was held on 27th-28th December 2017 at “The Lalit”, Andheri, Mumbai. The entire event has been a grand success.

Dr. Debraj Shome shared his views on the latest advancements and breakthroughs made in the field of facial plastic surgery during his 25 minute presentation on the second day of the conference at ‘Dr. Nitu Mandke Hall’. His views on the current achievements in the field as well as the future outlook of facial plastic treatments that he presented, were widely appreciated by the captive audience that he addressed. The ideas shared by Dr. Debraj Shome made this presentation the highlight of the cultural and scientific feast that was NATCON 2017.

The co-founder and current head of the Institute of Aesthetic Surgery – The Esthetic Clinics, at JCI – Dr. Debraj Shome has long been acclaimed as one of the most promising names in the field of facial plastic and oculoplastic surgery. His contributions to the field are quite remarkable, which have earned him many accolades and honours like “Best Plastic Surgeon Mumbai”, “Top 10 Cosmetic Surgeon India”, “Best Oculoplastic Surgeon India”, “Marquis Who’s Who”, “Celebrity Plastic Surgeon in World”, “Marquis Who’s Who Asia Pacific” and the like. This presentation was just one of the many speeches, papers and lectures he has presented this year at various scientific conferences and medical gatherings across the world.

ABOUT DR. DEBRAJ SHOME

Dr. Debraj Shome is a world renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon & Oculoplastic Surgeon who specializes in non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments, hair transplants and restoration solutions and facial reconstruction surgeries. Dubbed as one of the Top 10 Cosmetic Surgeon in India, Dr. Debraj Shome is also a keen academic investigator and scholar whose inventions and research work have yielded wondrous new treatments that help in delivering better, more effective and convenient solutions to patients.