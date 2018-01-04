Digiarty Software – committed to various kinds of multimedia programs for over 11 years – released updated version of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. It improves transcoding speed, enhances the quality of output MP4 file, and fixes the error of MPEG2 transcoding. Owing to this update, it will convert MPEG2 encoded TS videos to MP4 more quickly and smoothly, and deliver better quality MP4 files.

Detailed guide about how to convert TS to MP4 on PC/Mac is placed at:

https://www.winxdvd.com/resource/how-to-convert-ts-to-mp4.htm

TS, also known as MPEG transport stream, transport steam, MPEG-TS, or MTS, is a standard digital container format for transmission and storage of audio, video, and PSIP data. Since TS is accepted by limited devices and programs, people often need to convert TS to MP4 – the most widely used digital multimedia container format recognized by nearly all devices, players, and editors.

Among all TS to MP4 converters in the market, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is one of the best choices for reasons below.

– Applying the world’s most advanced Intel QSV, MMX-SSE, Nvidia CUDA/NVENC, Hyper-threading and AMD 3DNow! Tech, it finishes TS to MP4 conversion at super fast speed.

– It offers quite a lot optimized MP4 profiles to perfectly fit for PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Phone, and other devices.

– High Quality Engine and nonstop updates make it deliver impressive video and audio quality without errors.

As a multifunctional program, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can do more than TS to MP4 conversion. It is available to convert videos between almost all video formats (i.e. MP4, HEVC, MOV, AVI, WMV, MKV, and AVCHD) owing to 370+ inbuilt video audio codecs, trim, crop, merge and do other edits before initiating conversion mechanism, free download online videos from 300+ sites, and create photo slideshows.

Pricing and Availability

To celebrate New Year with people worldwide, Digiarty Software holds big New Year sales 2018 featuring 50% off WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and also steep discounts on software pack and individual item. Enter coupon code “WINX-NY-OFFER” at checkout and enjoy discounted price. Buyers will enjoy lifetime free upgrade, pro bono tech support and 30-day money back guarantee.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

With more than 11 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering easy-to-use free DVD ripper, DVD copy software, DVD burner, HD video converter, online video downloader, media player, iPhone file manager and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.