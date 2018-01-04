The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market was worth USD 370 million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 564.1 million by 2021. The increasing prevalence of the disease and its fatal effects has stimulated its growth.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Overview:

The growth of Sepsis Diagnostics market is attributed to factors like rising prevalence of different antibiotic resistant bacterial strains, increasing geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures, high incidence rates of hospital acquired infections and increasing number of product approvals. However, factors like lack of standard protocols, lack of awareness and death or skilled staff are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Pathogen, Product, Technology, Method and Usability.

Based on Pathogen – Bacterial and Fungal

Based on Product – Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits and Reagents

Based on Technology – Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Immunoassay and Flow Cytometry

Based on Method – Conventional and Automated

Based on Usability – Laboratory and Point-of-care testing

Geographical Brief:

Based on the Geographical analysis the market is separated into regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

North America is leading the market while Europe is at second place.

Growing focus of stakeholders on research projects, drug discovery and diagnosis has helped North America dominate the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest owing to number of factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures, growing number of clinical studies, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising focus of global players in this region.

Bacterial Sepsis Diagnostics have accounted for major share among the pathogen segment. Molecular Diagnostics is expected to grow the fastest among the technology segment. Blood culture media is regarded as the standard treatment procedure and holds the major share among the products segment.

Some of the key players dominating this market include bioMérieux SA, T2 Biosystem Inc, Cepheid, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Nanosphere Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

