The acclaimed actress’ forthcoming film is an uplifting, inspiring entertainer.

Rani Mukerji’s next, Hichki, celebrates self-belief, resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately winning over them. She plays the role of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

The trailer has been attached to the most awaited action entertainer of this year, Tiger Zinda Hai. YRF’s Hichki has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and has been produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is set to release on Feb 23, next year.