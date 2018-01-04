Pharyngeal neoplasm occurs when the cells in the pharynx become malignant and form an abnormal mass resulting in a tumor. Pharyngeal neoplasm (pharyngeal cancer, in other words) can occur in three areas of the pharynx viz. nasopharynx (the upper part, behind the nasal cavity), oropharynx (the middle part, behind the oral cavity), and hypopharynx (the bottom part, adjacent to the larynx).

The global pharyngeal neoplasm market can be segmented based on type, treatment, and geography. Based on type, the pharyngeal neoplasm market can be divided into nasopharyngeal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, and hypopharyngeal cancer. Nasopharyngeal cancers are mostly squamous cell carcinomas. They are prevalent in Southeast Asia including countries such as China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Various symptoms of nasopharyngeal cancer are sore throat, bleeding nose, headache, and a lump in the neck. Oropharyngeal cancer develops at the base of the tongue, the tonsillar area, and the pharyngeal walls. Symptoms of the oropharyngeal cancer include cough; change in voice; a lump in the throat, the neck, and back of the mouth; and presence of white patches in the oropharynx. Hypopharyngeal cancer is the least common form of pharyngeal neoplasm. Poor nutrition and excessive drinking and smoking are a few risk factors for hypopharyngeal cancer. Symptoms include difficulty in swallowing, ear pain, sore throat, and a lump in the neck.

Based on treatment, the global pharyngeal neoplasm market can be segmented into primary resection & selective neck dissection, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, biological therapy, and hyperthermia. Radiotherapy includes stereotactic radiosurgery and proton beam therapy. Stereotactic radiosurgery treatment involves a high dosage of particular radiation to the tumor area in a single session or multiple sessions. The proton beam therapy method employs a beam of protons instead of X-rays to kill cancer cells. The beam of protons releases energy both before and after it hits the target. Moreover, it causes minor damage to tissues while passing through them. Proton beams release their energy after traveling a certain distance.

Based on geography, the global pharyngeal neoplasm market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. North America dominates the global pharyngeal neoplasm market, followed by Europe. Key factors driving the market in these two regions are growing awareness about malignant effects of tumor among the people and availability of sophisticated and technologically advanced treatment options. According to a publication of the American Cancer Society, around 49,670 individuals in the U.S. were diagnosed with the oropharyngeal cancer in 2016. Additionally, increasing unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking is also contributing to growth of the pharyngeal neoplasm market in North America. Asia Pacific is one of the most promising markets for pharyngeal neoplasm, as the region has countries developing rapidly. Factors that propel the market in Asia Pacific are high prevalence of pharyngeal neoplasm; high population density in countries in Southeast Asia such as China, Malaysia, and Singapore; and government support for improvement in health care infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, presence of developing economies and easy penetration of the market in developing countries in Asia would drive the pharyngeal neoplasm market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Several pharmaceutical companies are currently developing therapeutic treatments to reduce the malignant effects of the pharyngeal neoplasm. Some of the top players operating in the global pharyngeal neoplasm market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biotech Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, Prima BioMed Limited, and YM BioSciences, Inc.

