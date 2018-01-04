The pharmaceutical industry has an array of duties of keeping up with technology and research as well as the unbridled counterfeit products that can thwart the efforts. The snide, intended to mimic the genuine products, have in many cases led to lack of effective healing, adverse reactions and now the diminishing confidence in medicines and the general healthcare systems and the providers of the same.

With sales ranging from €150 billion to €200 billion which is US$163 billion to $217 billion every year, as indicated by industry estimates, fake pharmaceuticals are the most lucrative segment of the worldwide exchange illicitly replicated merchandise. World Health Organization (WHO) approximates 30 percent of drugs that reach developing nations are counterfeit and this can have substantial effects for the brand as well as on the patients. Dealing in counterfeits is a criminal offence that not only harms legitimate businesses, but also leaves consumers with sub-standard goods that are often precarious.

Thus Counterfeit medicines are turning into a serious concern around the world, and have progressively been showing up through the real pharmaceutical supply chain, including community and online drug stores.

What’s more, pharmaceutical companies and regulators are creating ways to stop them. No nations stay untouched by this issue, what was once viewed as an issue endured by developing nations has now turned into an issue to developing nations including US and Europe. We require both countrywide and industry-level participation, and in addition public and private sector coordinated effort, to identify and definitively battle counterfeiters.

The US is driving the path with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) approved in 2013. DSCSA guide for end-to-end traceability is extended over a period of 10 years, with expectations sketched through out the supply chain. In the US, lot- level traceability started in January 2015 under the under the act with package-level serialization to be finished in November 2017. The complete supply chain is relied upon to be electronically incorporated and all hubs of traceability to be built up by November 2023. The E.U.’s Falsified Medicines Directive requires drug companies

to adopt mass serialization and other anti-counterfeiting measures starting in 2019. Manufacturers who operate in the E.U. will have to add unique identification numbers to the outer packaging of all prescription drugs, and equip containers with tamperproof seals. To guide customers from illicit online drug stores that supply fake medications, the FMD requires approved legitimate Internet drug stores to show a logo distinguishing them as E.U. approved drug retailers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations

• Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting

• Tackling pharmaceutical crime – initiatives at multinational, EU and national level

• IP and regulatory enforcement

• Strategies for public awareness and patient protection

• Best practices to protect your brand

• The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters – How to overcome the situation?

• Common Logo initiative in the EU for online pharmacies

• Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity

• End to End supply chain visibility

• Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy

• Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting

• Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain

• Smart Packaging, Labeling, Artwork, Warehouse & Logistics

• Effective Authentication Technologies

• Best selection of tamper-evident features

• Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety

• Measuring the Effectiveness of a Good Quality System through frequent external and internal audits

• Debating the use and implementation of serialization, barcoding, and RFID

• Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility

• Cloud-based technology complement big data solutions in monitoring and improving supply chain processes

• The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Block chain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

• Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?