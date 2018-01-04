MovieTime Cinemas- one of the largest and burgeoning cinema chains of the country today, announced a strategic investment of Rupees 125 Cr to build over 50 new screens across cities and towns, in the country. With an objective to revamp the standards of entertainment and making it more responsive and accessible to all, the organization has been delivering best of the movie going experience.

These 50 new screens well equipped with technology and innovation, will offer a customised theatre geometry and powerful digital sound system to create a unique environment that allows audiences to enjoy the movies as never before. Alongside, international formats will bring cutting- edge projection system which delivers crystal clear images to provide a great cinematic experience that is truly something to sit back and admire.

“We are proud to announce an investment of Rs.125 Cr to build over 50 new screens in India” said Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Head of Business Development and Operations, MovieTime Cinemas. Our desire to reach semi- urban parts of the country as well will be successful with this initiative. Since inception, our prime focus is to deliver high quality familiarity with affordability and innovation. We challenge ourselves everyday to ensure that we deliver the most immersive experience to movie buffs.

These new screens will provide the best-in-class, seamless and sophisticated movie- viewing experience with a pure blend of luxury and technology, a delight to movie enthusiasts and will showcase large, wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling screens, with international formats like with its ultra-plush luxurious auditoriums to present a high-end movie experience.

Currently, we are prominently present in major regions including Hyderabad, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand. The current investment will help MovieTime to spread more effectively across the country including Eastern and Southern part of India as well”.

About MovieTime

MovieTime Cinemas is a premium line of theatre chains providing a comprehensive slew of entertainment at an honest price bracket. They are present across India and United States of America with more than 300 screens present across the globe. MovieTime is one of the oldest theatre chains in India, dating back to 1970 with the first single screen Kamal theatre in Safdarjung Enclave of Delhi. Since then, the rise has been steady and unanimous, with a strong presence all across India and abroad. MovieTime opened its first cinema in South America with a five-screen multiplex in Lima, Peru in the year 2011. MovieTime Cinemas are the leading chain of Cinema Circuit in South America with 265 Screens. The onus is to revolutionise the way one views movie going as an activity.