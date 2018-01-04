Over the last two decades, global industrial production has increased significantly, which has resulted in an increase in metal and raw material consumption. Often, in order to save lateral space, metals are transported in the form of rolled sheets and wires to consumer industries, where the metal is unrolled or de-coiled for machine feeding. The decoiling of sheets and wires is done by specialized machines known as decoilers. A typical decoiler may be fitted with a variety of drive and braking systems, combined with coil cars, pinch rolls, power straighteners, overarms, rolling mills and motors connected to gear mechanism.

Motorized decoiler machines generally serve as feeders for various processes, such as cutting, forming, punching, stamping and various others. These machines are also widely employed in paper pulp, textile and metal production industries, wherein reel winding and unwinding is frequently performed. Decoiler machines come in different sizes with varied configurations depending upon the metal type and size and gauge. Unlike earlier, when decoiling was done manually, automated machines are now capable of unwinding and straightening with ease. Introduction of automation in decoiling machines has improved their operability and reliability. Motorized recoiling machines are capable of handling heavy reel loads and can offer high throughput.

Drivers:

The global manufacturing industry has been a major employer of motorized decoiler machines. During the past few years, the manufacturing industry has witnessed a healthy surge in production globally. Hence, it has resulted in high growth in demands for decoiler machines in the global market. These motorized decoiler machines ease the human effort to unroll and straighten heavy metal reels, which is not feasible manually. Also, they provide a high feed rate to the various machines in process. Moreover, growing adoption of automation in industries has inculcated decoiler machines in the manufacturing sector.

Restraints:

One of the most common problems with decoiler machines is related to reel/stock handling. Improper stock handling may severely affect the whole machining process and productivity. Also, these machine setups require ample amount of space to layup and straighten metal sheets or strips, which may act as a restraint to certain customers. Other problems, such as high maintenance cost, non-feasibility to work with varied gauge sheets and load limiting restraints are some of the factors affecting the motorized decoiler machines market.

Motorized Decoiler Machine Market: Segmentation

The global motorized decoiler machine market can be segmented into following categories:

On the basis of operating load, the global motorized decoiler machine market can be segmented as:

less than 5 Ton (< 5 Ton)

5 ton to 10 Ton ( 5 Ton – 10 Ton)

above 10 Ton (> 10 tons)

On the basis of number of heads, the global motorized decoiler machine market can be segmented as:

Single head

Dual Head

Multi Head

On the basis of drive, the global motorized decoiler machine market can be segmented as:

Electric

Hydraulic

On the basis of material stock, the global motorized decoiler machine market can be segmented as:

Strip Decoilers

Sheet Decoilers

Wire/ Pipe Decoilers

On the basis of end use industry, the global motorized decoiler machine market can be segmented as:

Machine and equipment manufacture

Automotive

HVAC and duct manufacturing

Stamping

Sheet steel processing industry

Others

Motorized Decoiler Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global motorized decoiler machine market are:

Swi Engineering

The Formtek Group

Worcester Presses Ltd.

Dongguan City Haiwei Intelligent Equipment Incorporated Company

Fabbrica Impianti Macchine Industriali S.p.A

Reef Engineering And Manufacturing Co. (Pty) Limited

Vaspo Vamberk, Ltd.

Metalforming Inc.

Wuxi Zhenqun Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Acier Equipment

Bluesky Machine Co., Ltd.

Jiaozuo Mengxin Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Baosheng Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.

Motorized Decoiler Machine Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The Asia Pacific motorized decoiler machine market is expected to dominate the overall market, owing to the presence of large manufacturing and metal processing sectors in the region. China, India and South Korea are estimated to be the largest markets for motorized decoiler machines, due to the high growth of small scale manufacturing sectors in the respective countries. One the other hand, Europe and North America are estimated to grow at a relative slow pace, however they are projected to continue their dominance in terms of install base of motorized decoiler machines.