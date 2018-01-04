“The Report 2017-2022 Logistics Management Services Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

This report studies the Logistics Management Services market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Logistics Management Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Logistics Management Services market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Logistics Management Services. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Logistics Management Services in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Logistics Management Services market, including Kenco, Blujaysolution, CLX Logistics, LLC, Calibre, Medallion, ATS, Penske, AWGI LLC, Logistics & Technology Services, Inc., DM Transportation Management Services, US Pack, ReTrans, Inc., SCHCI, G&D Integrated.

The On the basis of product, the Logistics Management Services market is primarily split into

Parcel Management

Warehouse Management

Handling and Order Processing

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Automotive Industry

Manufacture

Pharmaceutical Industry

Machinery Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Table of Contents

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Logistics Management Services Market Overview

2.1 Logistics Management Services Product Overview

2.2 Logistics Management Services Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Parcel Management

2.2.2 Warehouse Management

2.2.3 Handling and Order Processing

2.2.4 Logistics Network Management

2.3 Global Logistics Management Services Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Logistics Management Services Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Logistics Management Services Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Logistics Management Services Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Logistics Management Services Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Logistics Management Services Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

3 Logistics Management Services Application/End Users

3.1 Logistics Management Services Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Automotive Industry

3.1.2 Manufacture

3.1.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

3.1.4 Machinery Industry

3.1.5 Food and Beverage Industry

3.2 Global Logistics Management Services Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.2.2 Global Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Logistics Management Services Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.3.2 United States Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

4 Logistics Management Services Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global Logistics Management Services Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.2 Global Logistics Management Services Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.3 Global Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.4 North America Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.5 Europe Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.7 South America Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.9 United States Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

5 Global Logistics Management Services Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

5.1 Global Logistics Management Services Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Logistics Management Services Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Logistics Management Services Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2012-2017)

5.4 Players Logistics Management Services Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

5.5 Logistics Management Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

5.5.1 Logistics Management Services Market Concentration Rate

5.5.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

5.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

