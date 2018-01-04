“Rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe is uplifting the popularity of healthy alternatives to ordinary food and beverages, says RNCOS”

The concern on wellness and health has begun to be the concern of Indian populace owing to increasing awareness. With the increasing consumption of packaged water, the consumer is picking up healthy alternatives over carbonated drinks and sugar. Flavored water is a category of bottled mineral, spring or purified water containing flavors that is expected to capture an industry share in the water industry as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The country is undergoing a transformation with carbonated soft drinks losing their share as a result of which, the industry veterans are focusing on introducing healthy drinks. The water industry is expected to flourish in the future with the flavored water segment as people continue opting for healthy alternatives”.

According to RNCOS, rising concern on wellness and health along with inclining expenditure on beverages is expected to contribute in the growth of the flavored water industry, which at present is at nascent stage with entry of a few industry players. With the increasing adoption of healthy drinks, flavored water industry will flourish with a significant growth in the country.

North America and Europe is dominating the flavored water industry as the consumption patterns are shifting towards healthy and weight management ingredients. The industry is witnessing that the growth of flavored water industry is high as compared to the other nonalcoholic beverages across the globe India on the other hand is starting to witness the industry players entering into the market and trade people from tap water into fit water while creating awareness on the product offerings.

