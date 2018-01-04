Hansung Bravo offers wide range of Car Wash Equipments at an affordable price

HANSUNG BRAVO is a specialized car self-service and car wash manufacturing company established in 1994.With the development of Korea’s first mat cleaner, our company has put in continuous effort for 20 years. In order to develop a better car wash culture and we are still trying to improve and supply a better car life. With such efforts, currently, we are recognized for our quality by exporting to the USA, Germany, Japan and many other countries.

Han sung Bravo realizes the public design thinking of the scenic Beauty of a city as a Global self-car Washing system Specialized Company. Enterprise where breaks the stereotype with continuous technology development and creative thoughts!

With continuous development, Hansung Bravo leads the carwash market from the new foam car wash in 2012.We will be a company who pays back customers with consistent research development and the best quality.

Hansung bravo, the self-car washer manufacturer in Korea. The different kind of car vacuum cleaners are available here. Choose the opt one and make your car as so clean.

Accessories Equipment

Window Washer Liquid BRAVO-7500

Features

• Boom type-rotating from the left to right and from up to down

• Injector of window washer specialized for vehicles

• Upgrade the atmosphere of gas station with simple design while Providing the best service

Model/ BRAVO-7500

• Output-220v/60Hz

• Motor-100W

• Weight-105Kg

• Size (L.W.H) – 530x550x1,530mm

• Hose + Length of boom-10m

Cold water Pressure Washer

Hansung Bravo offers accessory equipment like Air Cleaner, Pressurizer for vehicle tires, Window Washer Liquid, Cold water Pressure Washer, Hot and Cold Steam Pressure, Washer, Small Size Cleaner, Moisture eliminator, etc.

Cold water Pressure Washer KA5000

Specification

• Power Source-380 three phase

• Power-100W

• Weight-36Kg

• Size (L.W.H)- 440x420x920mm

• Pressure-200bar

• Discharge rate-700 l/h

Hot and Cold Steam Pressure Washer KE Classic 8750

• Power Source-380 three phase

• Power-7.5(10.2FP)kw

• Weight-125Kg

• Size (L.W.H)- 1,030x710x960mm

• Pressure-200bar

• Discharge rate-900l/h

• Water Consumption-15l/h

• RPM-1400RPM

• Injection Temperature-30~140 c

Small Size Cleaner LGM B2400

• Tank Capacity-70l

• Vacuum motor-2400 W

• Operation Scope-7.2m

