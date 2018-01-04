Award-winning author Gustavo J. Gomez has once again received recognition for one of his thoroughly researched and well-received books.

Miami, FL (USA), January 04, 2018 — Award-winning author Gustavo J. Gomez has once again received recognition for one of his thoroughly researched and well-received books. This time the award goes to his newest book “HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration & Reversal” which was selected as an American Book Fest 2017 Best Book of the Year Finalist in the General Health category.

“The Best Book Awards launched in 2003 by Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest. Now in its 15th year, the Best Book Awards is considered one of the largest mainstream and independent book award competition in the United States.”

“I am honored to have received this award,” said Gustavo Gomez. “It is a validation of the hard work and dedication that I put into everything I write. I have spent years researching the subject of hair loss, treatment options, the emotional impact and the solutions that are available, and this award is a wonderful recognition of that hard work.”

“HAIR LOSS” is essential reading for those already afflicted or beginning to experience a certain degree of hair loss. Fortunately for the stricken, hair-loss research is making significant discoveries that could potentially lead to a permanent cure for androgenetic or common hair loss.

Although the book was just published five months ago, readers are already responding in an overwhelmingly positive manner with such comments as this one from Readers’ Favorite Reviewer Ray Simmons:

“I am a methodical person and I like to approach problems like hair loss in a systematic and scientific manner. I would rather read a book by an expert than react to a sixty-second infomercial. The only drawback to this way of doing things is finding the right book. If you are in a similar situation as to what you can do about hair loss, let me assure you. This is the book for you.

“HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration & Reversal” by Gustavo J. Gomez does exactly what the title and subtitle implies. It lists your options to combat and restore the loss of hair in a clear and very organized manner, one that is not intent on selling you something but just giving you information you can use.” The writing is clear and concise. The explanations reasonable and scientific. In fact, it is rare to find the book that tells you everything you need to know on a subject. When it comes to hair loss, Gustavo J. Gomez has written that book.

Gomez’s book isn’t just for men, in fact reviewer Gisela Dixon had this to say:

“HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration & Reversal” is so well written that anybody with no prior understanding of the field can easily pick up and learn all of the information they need. I was impressed with Gustavo’s obvious and in-depth knowledge of the field, and also his ability to make the subject easy to understand as well as interesting to read! Hair loss is such a common occurrence among people all over the world, regardless of race or ethnicity that I am sure many people will truly benefit from learning more about the underlying science of hair and also be able to choose wisely from all of the treatment options available. This is a very useful book that I would recommend!”

“HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration & Reversal” is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in Hardcover for $34.95, Paperback for $25.95, and eBook for $9.99.

Gomez is also the author of “Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream.” An award-winning book that to date has garnered the following awards:

About Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D.:

Gustavo has been a successful entrepreneur, educator, healthcare consultant, and businessman for the past thirty-five years. His educational background and business experience have made him exceptionally versatile, achieving numerous successes in both the healthcare and business fields. As a multiple-award-winning author possessing this academic versatility allows Gustavo the ability to research and write about healthcare, entrepreneurial and business-related issues.

His interest in the causes of hair-loss related issues surfaced 35 years ago when he began to experience some hair thinning. To prevent the problem from advancing beyond control, he began to educate himself about the causes and conditions that can lead to hair loss. In his search for a possible solution to correct and/or ameliorate his hair-loss condition, he experimented with a myriad of balding prevention recommendations.

This empirical journey of discovery is the reason behind the creation of this useful and informative book about alopecia (hair loss), its causes, treatments and promising future trends. In essence, it is still a journey that continues in an attempt to uncover the options for restoration and reversal of hair loss.

The objective of this new book, entitled “HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration & Reversal” is to educate the consuming public about the effectiveness of the many available hair-loss treatment modalities the consumer will be subjected to. This is an important and valuable book for both men and women who are afflicted with hair loss problems. The book provides the reader with a historical perspective regarding hair loss, as well as the present and future trends of alopecia research.

