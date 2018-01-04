According to a new report Global Neurovascular Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Neurovascular Devices Market is expected to attain a market size of $2.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.The major factors driving the growth of the market are growing target patient population, infrastructural growth in developing economies, and technological advancements in the field of neurosurgeries. Multinational healthcare companies play a crucial role in improving access to medicines and quality care for citizens of developing countries.
The Embolization and Coiling market dominated the Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Neurothrombectomy Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2016 – 2022). The Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The Carotid Artery Stents market dominated the Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 9.1 % during the forecast period. The Embolic Protection Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Country in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Neurovascular Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation and Medikit Co. Ltd.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-neurovascular-devices-market/
Research Scope
Global Neurovascular Devices Market By Technology Type
Embolization and Coiling
Embolic Coils
Flow Diversion Devices
Liquid Embolic Agents
Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems
Carotid Artery Stents
Embolic Protection Systems
Support Devices
Microcatheters
Microguidewires
NeurothrombectomyDevicesSolution
Clot Retrievers
Suction and Aspiration Devices
Snares
Global Neurovascular Devices Market By Geography
North America Neurovascular Devices Market
U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market
Canada Neurovascular Devices Market
Mexico Neurovascular Devices Market
Rest of North America Neurovascular Devices Market
Europe Neurovascular Devices Market
Germany Neurovascular Devices Market
U.K. Neurovascular Devices Market
France Neurovascular Devices Market
Russia Neurovascular Devices Market
Spain Neurovascular Devices Market
Italy Neurovascular Devices Market
Rest of EuropeNeurovascular Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market
China Neurovascular Devices Market
Japan Neurovascular Devices Market
India Neurovascular Devices Market
South Korea Neurovascular Devices Market
Singapore Neurovascular Devices Market
Malaysia Neurovascular Devices Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market
LAMEA Neurovascular Devices Market
Brazil Neurovascular Devices Market
Argentina Neurovascular Devices Market
UAE Neurovascular Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Neurovascular Devices Market
South Africa Neurovascular Devices Market
Nigeria Neurovascular Devices Market
Rest of LAMEA Neurovascular Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Johnson & Johnson
Terumo Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Microport Scientific Corporation
Medikit Co. Ltd.
