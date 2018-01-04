According to a new report Global Neurovascular Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Neurovascular Devices Market is expected to attain a market size of $2.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.The major factors driving the growth of the market are growing target patient population, infrastructural growth in developing economies, and technological advancements in the field of neurosurgeries. Multinational healthcare companies play a crucial role in improving access to medicines and quality care for citizens of developing countries.

The Embolization and Coiling market dominated the Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Neurothrombectomy Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2016 – 2022). The Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The Carotid Artery Stents market dominated the Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 9.1 % during the forecast period. The Embolic Protection Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Country in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Neurovascular Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation and Medikit Co. Ltd.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-neurovascular-devices-market/

Research Scope

Global Neurovascular Devices Market By Technology Type

Embolization and Coiling

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

NeurothrombectomyDevicesSolution

Clot Retrievers

Suction and Aspiration Devices

Snares

Global Neurovascular Devices Market By Geography

North America Neurovascular Devices Market

U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market

Canada Neurovascular Devices Market

Mexico Neurovascular Devices Market

Rest of North America Neurovascular Devices Market

Europe Neurovascular Devices Market

Germany Neurovascular Devices Market

U.K. Neurovascular Devices Market

France Neurovascular Devices Market

Russia Neurovascular Devices Market

Spain Neurovascular Devices Market

Italy Neurovascular Devices Market

Rest of EuropeNeurovascular Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market

China Neurovascular Devices Market

Japan Neurovascular Devices Market

India Neurovascular Devices Market

South Korea Neurovascular Devices Market

Singapore Neurovascular Devices Market

Malaysia Neurovascular Devices Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market

LAMEA Neurovascular Devices Market

Brazil Neurovascular Devices Market

Argentina Neurovascular Devices Market

UAE Neurovascular Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Neurovascular Devices Market

South Africa Neurovascular Devices Market

Nigeria Neurovascular Devices Market

Rest of LAMEA Neurovascular Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Terumo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Medikit Co. Ltd.

