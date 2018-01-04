According to a new report Global Home Entertainment Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Home Entertainment Devices is expected to attain a market size of $276.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Video Devices market dominated the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Audio Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The Wired market dominated the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Connectivity Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Wireless market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Home Entertainment Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Corporation, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Apple Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Bose Corporation.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-home-entertainment-devices-market/

Research Scope

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market By Type

Video Devices

Televisions

DVD & Blue Ray players

Projectors

Digital video recorders

Others

Audio Devices

Audio systems

Headphones

Home theatre in-a-box

Home radios

Sound bars

Others

Gaming Consoles

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market By Connectivity Type

Wireless

Wired

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market By Geography

North America Home Entertainment Devices Market

U.S. Home Entertainment Devices Market

Canada Home Entertainment Devices Market

Mexico Home Entertainment Devices Market

Rest of North America Home Entertainment Devices Market

Europe Home Entertainment Devices Market

Germany Home Entertainment Devices Market

K. Home Entertainment Devices Market

France Home Entertainment Devices Market

Russia Home Entertainment Devices Market

Spain Home Entertainment Devices Market

Italy Home Entertainment Devices Market

Rest of EuropeHome Entertainment Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market

China Home Entertainment Devices Market

Japan Home Entertainment Devices Market

India Home Entertainment Devices Market

South Korea Home Entertainment Devices Market

Singapore Home Entertainment Devices Market

Malaysia Home Entertainment Devices Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market

LAMEA Home Entertainment Devices Market

Brazil Home Entertainment Devices Market

Argentina Home Entertainment Devices Market

UAE Home Entertainment Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Home Entertainment Devices Market

South Africa Home Entertainment Devices Market

Nigeria Home Entertainment Devices Market

Rest of LAMEA Home Entertainment Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

LG Corporation

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Apple Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bose Corporation.

