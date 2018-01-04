Global Automotive Sensors Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Automotive Sensors Market, Market Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Automotive Sensors Market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 8% during 2016-2021. Automotive Sensors are widely adopted due to emerging demand for safety, security & comfort. Research & Development by Automotive Sensor Market Players creating huge scope for the market and enable to offer innovative sensors for vehicles. Favorable Government regulations and encouragement for safety and security in vehicles are boosting the global automotive sensor market. Sensors enable safety, comfort, curbs fuel consumption and harmful emissions so it has become necessity of customers. They also play an important part in boosting engine efficiency and vehicle safety to ensure better driving comfort. As a result the automotive sensors are in demand and expected to grow significantly in next few years. There are various automotive sensors such as temperature sensors, moisture sensors, humidity sensors, pressure sensors, internal sensors, position sensors and so on that are widely adopted across the globe.

Technological advancement triggered the automotive sensor market and are widely adopted in all type of automobiles whether it is two wheelers or heavy duty vehicles. Most widely adopted Automotive Sensors that are used in vehicles includes sensors for temperature, wipers, lighting, dashboard, humidity, oxygen sensors, rain sensors, pressure sensors, parking, seat, tail gate release, tailgate close, rear door, anti-theft alarm and so on. Vehicle automation and demand of concept cars are expected to boost the global automotive market. Development in advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) & electric vehicles are creating huge demand for electric car are creating scope for the market. R&D outcomes, new patents, development of advanced automotive sensors such as radar sensors, micro electro mechanical systems sensors and so on are other pivotal factors that are driving the global Automotive Sensors Market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America has the highest contribution to Global Automotive Sensors Market followed by Europe due to significant adoption of automotive sensors in vehicles. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global automotive sensors market due to huge demand of automotive sensors in automobile industries. APAC region is is predicted to be a lucrative region due to huge demand of automotive sensors, low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favorable government policies for safety, security and comfort of the vehicles which are driving the Global Automotive Sensors Market.

Competitive Insights:

Global Automotive Sensors Market Key players include: Aisin Seiki Co, Allegro Microsystems, Llc, Analog Devices, Inc., Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., General Electric Co., Gentex Corporation, Herman International, Hyundai Mobis, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Measurement Specialities, Inc. Panasonic Corporation Robert Bosch GMBH, Sensata Technologies, Inc. STMicroelectronics N.V. R&D, Partnership and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by Global Automotive Sensors Market players across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Automotive Sensors Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Global Automotive Sensors Market by type includes Temperature sensors, Position sensors, Inertial sensors, Speed sensors, Pressure sensors, Oxygen sensors, NOX sensors, Image sensors Others. Global Automotive Sensors Market by application includes telematics market, powertrain market, chassis market, exhaust market, safety & control and body electronics market. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

Global Automotive Sensors Market Research And Analysis, By Type, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Sensors Market Research And Analysis, By Application, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Sensors Market Research And Analysis, By Region, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

