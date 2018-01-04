Global Automotive Air Filter Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Automotive Air Filter Market, Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

AUTOMOTIVE AIR FILTER MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global Automotive Air Filter Market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 7.2% during 2016-2021. The combustion efficiency of an engine relies on the quality of the air and fuel mixture supplied, the automotive air filter supply clean and un-interrupted air to the engine and vehicle cabin to enhance the life of the vehicles. Additionally, the pivotal factors that are driving the global automotive air filter market is the favorable government regulations and significant growth in automobile sector is driving the market. Automotive Air Filter are widely adopted due to emerging demand for safety, security & comfort. Research & Development by Automotive Sensor Market Players creating huge scope for the market and enable to offer innovative air filters which enhance vehicle efficiency and provide more safety. They also play an important part in boosting engine efficiency and vehicle safety to ensure better driving and comfort. As a result the Automotive Air Filter are in demand and expected to grow at a modest rate in next few years.

Research and development in Global Automotive Air Filter Market enable to come up with innovative automotive air filters in the market. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are expected to create considerable opportunities for global automotive air filter market. Technological advancement and rise in adoption of automotive air filters across the globe triggered the growth of global automotive air filter market and are widely adopted in variety of automobiles. Most widely adopted Automotive Air Filter that are used in vehicles includes automotive cabin air filter, automotive intake air filters.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America has the highest contribution in Global Automotive Air Filter Market due to significant adoption of Automotive Air Filter in vehicles followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global Automotive Air Filter market due to huge demand of Automotive Air Filter in automobile industries. APAC region is predicted to be a lucrative region due to huge demand of Automotive Air Filter, low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favorable government policies for safety, security and comfort of the vehicles which are driving the Global Automotive Air Filter Market.

Competitive Insights:

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Key players include: Acdelco Corporation, Affinia Group Inc, Ahlstrom Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co, Autoliv Inc, Bosch, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Cummins, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Donaldson Filtration Solutions, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Faurecia, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., General Electric Co., Gentex Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Hengst SE & Co. Kg, Herman International, Hyundai Mobis, Infineon Technologies AG, K&N Engineering, Magna International, Mahle Behr, Mann+Hummel Group, Measurement Specialities, Inc., Sogefi S.P.A. and Valeo. R&D, Partnership, product launch and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by Global Automotive Air Filter Market players across the globe.

