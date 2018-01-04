Global Artificial Grass Turf Market

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2016-2022.

This study provides insights about the Artificial Grass Turf Market in regards to its uses and benefits.

The regions encompassed by this study are

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Latin America

Asia Pacific Others

Other

In terms of type the market is segmented into

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

By Application the market covers

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

The top participants in the market are

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Table of Contents –

1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Grass Turf 1

1.2 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type 4

1.2.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type 4

1.2.3 Tuft Grass> 25 mm Type 5

1.3 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 6

1.3.2 Contact Sports 7

1.3.3 Leisure 8

1.3.4 Landscaping 8

1.3.5 Non-Contact Sports 9

1.3.6 Others 9

1.4 Artificial Grass Turf Market by Regions 10

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10

1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12

1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 13

1.4.5 Latin America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 14

1.4.6 Asia Pacific Others Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 15

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Artificial Grass Turf (2012-2022) 16

