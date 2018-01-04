Sammi Glory Co., Ltd, the professional trading company in South Korea. It was established in 2002 as an import and export trading house.

With intelligence capabilities, skilled trading techniques, Sammi Glory delivers customers with products and services under the optimum condition required by customers by developing numerous public health care products, beauty cosmetics products.

P-SF / SFP Insect Trap Device

PRODUCT SPECIFICATION (SKY-F)

• Model: P-SF

• Size : 500*230*130(mm)

• Weight : 2.5 kg

• Consumption : 48 w

• Lamps : FBL (24 w*2)

• V /Hz: 220 V 62 Hz

• Material : ABS

• Components: Body. Glue Paper*3 , lamp*2,

• Difference Of SKY-F : No

PRODUCT SPECIFICATION (SKY-F PLUS)

• Model: P-SFP

• Size : 500*230*130(mm)

• Weight : 2.5 kg

• Consumption : 48 w

• Lamps : FBL (24 w*2)

• V /Hz: 220 V 62 Hz

• Material : ABS

• Components: Body. Glue Paper × 3 , lamp × 2

• Difference Of SKY-F PLUS : Yes

PRODUCT FEATURES

• No noise, No smell, Trapping Environment-Friendly.

• Designed not to see the insects from outside.

• No broken insects’ pieces and satisfied HACCP and FDA.

• Hygienically trapping flying insects.

• Preventing infectious disease from Flying Insects.

• Effectively luring and eliminating mosquitoes and flies using Tio² photo catalysis.

• Tio² photo catalysis cause smell amount of CO² permanently and is luring and eliminating mosquitoes and flies continuously.

CATCH PRINCIPLE

• Principle – Luring and Trapping Flies, Mosquitoes and Flying Insects using UV lamps and Glue papers.

• Glue paper exchange – Once a month or needed to exchange because of trapping a lot.

• Anywhere can used to need Hygiene – Restaurant, Food plant, Coffee shops, Dining room, Office and so on.

