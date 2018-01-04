QY Research Groups professional analyst states the Global Fleet Management Solution Market to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

This report provides in depth study,

The major market players competing in this market are as follows:

• Trimble Inc

• Element Fleet Management Corp

• Daimler Fleet Management GmbH

• JDA Software Group, Inc

• Wheels, Inc

• MiX Telematics Ltd

• TomTom Telematics BV

• Magellan Navigation, Inc

• Emkay, Inc

• Telogis, Inc

On the basis of regional analysis, the report can be split into six types:

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

On the basis of Product, the report can be divided into four types:

• Vehicle Management

• Driver Management

• Operations Management

• Others

On the basis of Application, the report can be split into six types:

• Transportation & Logistics

• Automotive

• Retail

• Government

• Shipping

• Others

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Fleet Management Solution

1.1 Fleet Management Solution Market Overview

1.1.1 Fleet Management Solution Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fleet Management Solution Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Fleet Management Solution Market by Type

1.3.1 Vehicle Management

1.3.2 Driver Management

1.3.3 Operations Management

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Fleet Management Solution Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Transportation & Logistics

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Government

1.4.5 Shipping

1.4.6 Others

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Trimble Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Fleet Management Solution Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Element Fleet Management Corp

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Fleet Management Solution Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Daimler Fleet Management GmbH

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Fleet Management Solution Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

