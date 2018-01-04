The detailed report of Global Facial Motion Capture Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Facial Motion Capture Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2012-2022.

The Global Facial Motion Capture Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Film and Television Animation

Advertising

Other

The leading players in the market are

Dynamixyz

Faceware Tech

Dimensional Imaging

NaturalPoint

Vicon

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Zign Creations

Brekel

Mimic Productions

YantramStudio

stt-SYSTEMS

Cubicmotion

Grupamy

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

Mechanical

Optical

Electromagnetic (magnetic)

The market covers the following regions

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Table of Contents

Global Facial Motion Capture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Facial Motion Capture

1.1 Facial Motion Capture Market Overview

1.1.1 Facial Motion Capture Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Facial Motion Capture Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Facial Motion Capture Market by Type

1.3.1 Mechanical

1.3.2 Optical

1.3.3 Electromagnetic (magnetic)

1.4 Facial Motion Capture Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Film and Television Animation

1.4.2 Advertising

1.4.3 Other

2 Global Facial Motion Capture Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Facial Motion Capture Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

