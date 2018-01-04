Fluoropolymers show marked durability under stress. As a result and also as emerging design trends increasingly require superior performance characteristics, fluoroploymers are increasingly replacing the traditional materials, such as metal, glass, and high-performance coatings.

Expansion of existing application markets and emergence of new markets is driving the global fluoropolymers market. The automotive and transportation industry is the largest end use application for fluoropolymers. In recent years, slow sales in the US and Europe have had an impact on fluoropolymers demand in the automotive sector. However, steady demand from China and India has significantly minimized the impact. The growth in consumption of fluoropolymers in automotive and transportation industry can also be attributed to the growing trend toward adoption of lower weight vehicles, growing focus to cut emission levels and improving the fuel efficiency.

Fiber optic and wire and cable application markets also are major consumers of fluoropolymers. Consumption for FEP for insulation applications in the wire and cable market is expected to show strong growth through 2024. While FEP and PVDF are the most widely used fluoropolymers in the primary insulation and jacketing applications, fluoropolymers such as PTFE, ETFE, and ECTFE are also witnessing growing adoption in the global wire and cable market.

PTFE remains the most widely used polymer and accounted for 52% of the global fluoropolymer consumption in 2017. China leads the global PTFE production as well as consumption and the Chinese PTFE consumption is estimated to be 36% of the global PTFE consumption in 2017. China has successfully leveraged the strong domestic supply of acid grade fluorspar, a major source of fluorine, to emerge as the leader in the global PTFE production industry. About 65% of Western Europe’s fluoropolymer consumption is PTFE and it is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.1% through 2024.

Electrical and electronic products are expected to be the fastest growing application market for fluoropolymers through 2024, accounting for over 30% of total demand by value in 2024. Owing to strong growth in nonresidential construction and ensuing strong demand for PVDF-based architectural coatings, PVDF is expected to show the fastest growth among the major types of fluoropolymers.

Comprehensive analysis of fluoropolymer market for over 50 product and technology markets, over 25 application markets and over 50 country markets can be availed at – http://merkleandsears.com/report-details.php?report_list=427