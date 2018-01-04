A representative of Elision Technolab LLP made an announcement about omnichannel VoIP solutions offering started by the company in 2018. This is the first news of the year coming from this VoIP Company, which shares it has added a new range of solutions in its offerings.

According to the shared details, the company strives to provide a complete communication infrastructure to its clients and to meet this aim they have started providing omnichannel VoIP solutions to the customers. They will ensure to provide a complete range of software to meet the communication requirement in Omni direction for any company. Furthermore, the VoIP engineers of Elisiontec will provide complete installation and setup service of the stated communication infrastructure to Indian customers on their premises. The company is also a reseller of big and credible VoIP hardware brands, so the company will provide the required hardware to its customers to ensure its customers get all in one solution from a single vendor.

“We clearly sense the requirement of Omnichannel VoIP solutions from our prospective clients. We have required skills and solutions in place, which can provide Omni-direction communication mechanism to our customers so they can capture all different modes of communication. This way they can have a single solution for different communication modes that will empower communication ecosystem of the company. Also, it decreases the cost of operations and maintenance. Moreover, it adds ease of use as now they don’t need to use different solutions to communicate with their customers. The Omnichannel VoIP solution will support all different modes of communication for companies.”, shared one of the representatives of the company.

The offered Omnichannel VoIP solutions can be used by any company or enterprise. Elisiontec has a wide range of solutions to meet the custom requirement of different companies. These solutions can also work with PRI lines in countries like India, where the usage of VoIP is not allowed like other countries. The offered solutions will provide support for different modes of communication, which are listed below:

• Voice calls

• Video calls

• Browser to browser calls

• Fax

• Text messages

• And more

It means all communication channels can be used from a single omnichannel VoIP solution. The company has different offerings for different industry verticals. For an instance, a customer care center can get benefited with the omnichannel contact center solution offered by the company. Another example is an MNC company with multiple branches can get benefited with the omnichannel multi-tenant IP PBX solution. There are many as such omnichannel VoIP solutions in place to meet customer requirement.

About Elision Technolab LLP:

Elision Technolab LLP, more commonly known as Elisiontec, is a popular VoIP Company based out of India. The company has been offering best in class services and innovative VoIP solutions for more than a decade. The company provides turnkey solutions to its customers. It has a strong clientele, which includes many global and local Brands. To know more about the company, visit http://www.elisiontec.com/